Kwara State, located in the north-central geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into sixteen Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own postal codes to facilitate efficient mail delivery.
List of postal codes in Kwara State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Here is a comprehensive list of postal codes for all LGAs in Kwara State:
Asa LGA
- Afon: 240104
- Other Areas: 240105, 240106
Baruten LGA
- Gwanara: 242105
- Ilesha: 242103
- Okuta: 242104
- Yashi Kera: 242102
Edu LGA
- Lafiagi: 243101
- Shonga: 243102
- Tsaragi: 243103
Ekiti LGA
- Obo – Eruku: 252105
- Osi: 252104
Ifelodun LGA
- Agunjin-Ora: 241109
- Ekoende: 231110
- Iba: 231111
- Idofin: 241112
- Igbaja: 241110
- Ikirun: 231108
- Ile-Ire: 241108
- Obagun: 231109
- Oke-Ode: 241107
- Omupo: 241111
- Oro-ago: 241113
- Otan Aiye-Gaaju: 231119
- Share: 241106
Ilorin East LGA
- Ilorin (rural): 240101
- Iponrin: 240102
Ilorin South LGA
- Gaa Akanbi: 240103
- Ilorin (urban): 240241 to 240281
Ilorin West LGA
- Oloje: 240272
- Kulende: 240213
- Adewole Estate: 240243
- Taiwo: 240241
- Stadium Road, Gbalasa: 240231
- Abdul Azeez: 240242
- Niger: 240221
- Okelele: 240271
- Pakata: 240244
- Gaa Akanbi: 240222
- G.R.A: 240212
- Emir’s Palace: 240211
- Edun: 240251
- Muritala Road: 240223
- Old Yidi: 240232
- Sabon Line Amilegbe: 240281
Irepodun LGA
- Ajase: 251103
- Erin: 230104
- Esie-Ijan: 251102
- Ilobu: 230103
- Omuaran: 251101
- Oro: 251104
Isin LGA
- Isin town: 251105
- Oko-Ola: 251106
Kaiama LGA
- Kaiama town: 242101
Moro LGA
- Ejidon-Gari: 241102
- Lanwa: 241101
- Malete: 241104
- Oloru: 241103
- Paiye: 241105
Offa LGA
- Offa: 250101
Oke Ero LGA
- Ekan Meje: 252102
- Idofin: 252103
- Ilofa/Odo-Owa: 252101
Oyun LGA
- Odo-Ogun: 250102
- Oke-Ogun: 250103
Patigi LGA
- Kpada: 243106
- Lade: 243104
- Patigi: 243105
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
Importance of postal codes
Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:
- Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations.
- Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources.
- E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently.
- Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.
