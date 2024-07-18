List of postal codes in Kwara State

Here is a comprehensive list of postal codes for all LGAs in Kwara State:

Asa LGA

Afon: 240104

Other Areas: 240105, 240106

Baruten LGA

Gwanara: 242105

Ilesha: 242103

Okuta: 242104

Yashi Kera: 242102

Edu LGA

Lafiagi: 243101

Shonga: 243102

Tsaragi: 243103

Ekiti LGA

Obo – Eruku: 252105

Osi: 252104

Ifelodun LGA

Agunjin-Ora: 241109

Ekoende: 231110

Iba: 231111

Idofin: 241112

Igbaja: 241110

Ikirun: 231108

Ile-Ire: 241108

Obagun: 231109

Oke-Ode: 241107

Omupo: 241111

Oro-ago: 241113

Otan Aiye-Gaaju: 231119

Share: 241106

Ilorin East LGA

Ilorin (rural): 240101

Iponrin: 240102

Ilorin South LGA

Gaa Akanbi: 240103

Ilorin (urban): 240241 to 240281

Ilorin West LGA

Oloje: 240272

Kulende: 240213

Adewole Estate: 240243

Taiwo: 240241

Stadium Road, Gbalasa: 240231

Abdul Azeez: 240242

Niger: 240221

Okelele: 240271

Pakata: 240244

Gaa Akanbi: 240222

G.R.A: 240212

Emir’s Palace: 240211

Edun: 240251

Muritala Road: 240223

Old Yidi: 240232

Sabon Line Amilegbe: 240281

Irepodun LGA

Ajase: 251103

Erin: 230104

Esie-Ijan: 251102

Ilobu: 230103

Omuaran: 251101

Oro: 251104

Isin LGA

Isin town: 251105

Oko-Ola: 251106

Kaiama LGA

Kaiama town: 242101

Moro LGA

Ejidon-Gari: 241102

Lanwa: 241101

Malete: 241104

Oloru: 241103

Paiye: 241105

Offa LGA

Offa: 250101

Oke Ero LGA

Ekan Meje: 252102

Idofin: 252103

Ilofa/Odo-Owa: 252101

Oyun LGA

Odo-Ogun: 250102

Oke-Ogun: 250103

Patigi LGA

Kpada: 243106

Lade: 243104

Patigi: 243105

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Importance of postal codes

Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:

Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations. Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources. E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently. Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.