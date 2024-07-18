RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Kwara State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Kwarra State [StantonChase]
Kwara State, located in the north-central geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into sixteen Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own postal codes to facilitate efficient mail delivery.

Here is a comprehensive list of postal codes for all LGAs in Kwara State:

  • Afon: 240104
  • Other Areas: 240105, 240106
  • Gwanara: 242105
  • Ilesha: 242103
  • Okuta: 242104
  • Yashi Kera: 242102
  • Lafiagi: 243101
  • Shonga: 243102
  • Tsaragi: 243103
  • Obo – Eruku: 252105
  • Osi: 252104
  • Agunjin-Ora: 241109
  • Ekoende: 231110
  • Iba: 231111
  • Idofin: 241112
  • Igbaja: 241110
  • Ikirun: 231108
  • Ile-Ire: 241108
  • Obagun: 231109
  • Oke-Ode: 241107
  • Omupo: 241111
  • Oro-ago: 241113
  • Otan Aiye-Gaaju: 231119
  • Share: 241106
  • Ilorin (rural): 240101
  • Iponrin: 240102
  • Gaa Akanbi: 240103
  • Ilorin (urban): 240241 to 240281
  • Oloje: 240272
  • Kulende: 240213
  • Adewole Estate: 240243
  • Taiwo: 240241
  • Stadium Road, Gbalasa: 240231
  • Abdul Azeez: 240242
  • Niger: 240221
  • Okelele: 240271
  • Pakata: 240244
  • Gaa Akanbi: 240222
  • G.R.A: 240212
  • Emir’s Palace: 240211
  • Edun: 240251
  • Muritala Road: 240223
  • Old Yidi: 240232
  • Sabon Line Amilegbe: 240281
  • Ajase: 251103
  • Erin: 230104
  • Esie-Ijan: 251102
  • Ilobu: 230103
  • Omuaran: 251101
  • Oro: 251104
  • Isin town: 251105
  • Oko-Ola: 251106
  • Kaiama town: 242101
  • Ejidon-Gari: 241102
  • Lanwa: 241101
  • Malete: 241104
  • Oloru: 241103
  • Paiye: 241105
  • Offa: 250101
  • Ekan Meje: 252102
  • Idofin: 252103
  • Ilofa/Odo-Owa: 252101
  • Odo-Ogun: 250102
  • Oke-Ogun: 250103
  • Kpada: 243106
  • Lade: 243104
  • Patigi: 243105

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:

  1. Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations.
  2. Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources.
  3. E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently.
  4. Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.

