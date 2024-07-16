List of postal codes in Oyo State

These postal codes facilitate mail delivery and other postal services across the state. Below is a detailed list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Oyo State.

Ibadan (Capital City)

Ibadan North: 200211 - 200285

Ibadan North-East: 200001 - 200144

Ibadan North-West: 200111 - 200144

Ibadan South-East: 200001 - 200242

Ibadan South-West: 200001 - 200285

Other LGAs in Oyo State

Afijio: 211102 - 211107

Akinyele: 200132 - 200140

Atiba: 211108

Atisbo: 203104 - 203106

Egbeda: 200109 - 200114

Ibarapa Central: 201103 - 201104

Ibarapa East: 201101 - 201102

Ibarapa North: 201105 - 201107

Ido: 200129 - 200131

Irepo: 212101

Iseyin: 202101 - 202103

Itesiwaju: 202104 - 202106

Iwajowa: 202110 - 202116

Kajola: 202107 - 202109

Lagelu: 200101 - 200108

Ogbomosho North: 210211 - 210271

Ogbomosho South: 210101

Ogo Oluwa: 210110 - 210113

Olorunsogo: 212102

Oluyole: 200119 - 200123

Ona Ara: 200001 - 200242

Orelope: 212103 - 212104

Ori Ire: 210115 - 210116

Oyo East: 211101 - 211273

Oyo West: 211101 - 211273

Saki East: 203102 - 203109

Saki West: 203101

Surulere: 210102 - 210105

Major facilities with unique Postal Codes

University of Ibadan: 200005

Eleyele: 200006

Tapa: 200009

Igbo Ora: 201103

Ogbomoso: 210001

Ijeru: 210002

Ikoyi: 210005

Oyo: 211001

Awe: 211002

Kishi: 212001

Igbeti: 212002

Igboho: 212003

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can visit Zipcode Nigeria - Oyo State Postal Code.