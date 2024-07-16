List of postal codes in Oyo State

Oyo State, located in the South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has a diverse range of postal codes assigned to its various local government areas (LGAs).
These postal codes facilitate mail delivery and other postal services across the state. Below is a detailed list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Oyo State.
Ibadan (Capital City)
- Ibadan North: 200211 - 200285
- Ibadan North-East: 200001 - 200144
- Ibadan North-West: 200111 - 200144
- Ibadan South-East: 200001 - 200242
- Ibadan South-West: 200001 - 200285
Other LGAs in Oyo State
- Afijio: 211102 - 211107
- Akinyele: 200132 - 200140
- Atiba: 211108
- Atisbo: 203104 - 203106
- Egbeda: 200109 - 200114
- Ibarapa Central: 201103 - 201104
- Ibarapa East: 201101 - 201102
- Ibarapa North: 201105 - 201107
- Ido: 200129 - 200131
- Irepo: 212101
- Iseyin: 202101 - 202103
- Itesiwaju: 202104 - 202106
- Iwajowa: 202110 - 202116
- Kajola: 202107 - 202109
- Lagelu: 200101 - 200108
- Ogbomosho North: 210211 - 210271
- Ogbomosho South: 210101
- Ogo Oluwa: 210110 - 210113
- Olorunsogo: 212102
- Oluyole: 200119 - 200123
- Ona Ara: 200001 - 200242
- Orelope: 212103 - 212104
- Ori Ire: 210115 - 210116
- Oyo East: 211101 - 211273
- Oyo West: 211101 - 211273
- Saki East: 203102 - 203109
- Saki West: 203101
- Surulere: 210102 - 210105
Major facilities with unique Postal Codes
- University of Ibadan: 200005
- Eleyele: 200006
- Tapa: 200009
- Igbo Ora: 201103
- Ogbomoso: 210001
- Ijeru: 210002
- Ikoyi: 210005
- Oyo: 211001
- Awe: 211002
- Kishi: 212001
- Igbeti: 212002
- Igboho: 212003
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can visit Zipcode Nigeria - Oyo State Postal Code.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
