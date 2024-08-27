RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How often should you change your period pad?

Changing pads regularly is important to stay clean, comfortable, and healthy.

Period is a normal part of a woman’s menstrual cycle. It happens when the lining of the uterus sheds because a fertilised egg did not implant.

This lining leaves the body through the vagina, resulting in bleeding. Periods usually last between three to seven days and occur once a month.

Periods are a natural part of life for many people, but they can also bring up lots of questions. One common question about periods is, "How often should you change your period pad?"

The general rule is to change your period pad every 4 to 6 hours. However, this can vary depending on how heavy your flow is.

Here’s a simple guide:

  • Light flow: If your period is light, you might only need to change your pad every 6 hours.
  • Medium flow: For a medium flow, changing your pad every 4 to 6 hours is a good idea.
  • Heavy flow: If you have a heavy flow, you may need to change your pad every 2 to 4 hours to prevent leaks.

Note that even if your flow is light, you should not wear the same pad for more than 6 to 8 hours. Wearing a pad for too long can lead to bacterial growth and odours. This can cause skin irritation, infections, and discomfort.

Changing your pad regularly helps to:

  • Prevent leaks: A fresh pad helps prevent leaks by absorbing the blood better.
  • Stay comfortable: Changing pads keeps you feeling fresh and reduces discomfort from a wet pad.
  • Prevent infections: Pads that are left on too long can cause bacteria to grow, which might lead to infections or a rash.
  • Control odour: Menstrual blood can start to smell if it is not absorbed properly, so changing your pad often helps you feel and smell fresh.

Periods are a natural part of life, and managing them is important for your comfort and health. Changing your pad every 4 to 6 hours is a good habit to adopt. It keeps you feeling fresh, prevents leaks, and helps avoid infections.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

