ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday

Temi Iwalaiye

Should you reply all the messages you receive on social media on your birthday?

Should you reply all your birthday messages ? [brightspotcounseling]
Should you reply all your birthday messages ? [brightspotcounseling]

Birthdays can be overwhelming, especially if you're active on social media. You'll likely receive a tonne of messages from platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

Recommended articles

While it's always a thoughtful gesture for friends and family to reach out on your birthday, not replying might come off as rude and arrogant, no matter how busy you are.

Birthdays can be either good or bad depending on how you feel about the age you're turning. So, how do you handle the excess attention and overwhelming birthday wishes?

ADVERTISEMENT

Calls can be overwhelming on your birthday. Instead of being tasked with returning or picking up calls, you can switch off your phone and focus on work or sleep if that's possible. If your job requires you to keep your phone on, there are other options.

Don't worry about writing a personalised message for everyone. A simple “Thank you so much; I appreciate it” suffices. Just copy and paste that and send it to everyone who wishes you a happy birthday.

ALSO READ: 50 birthday prayers and wishes to make a loved one feel special

ADVERTISEMENT

On apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, you don't need to reply to each comment individually. Just like them, which is better than ignoring them. You can also repost the pictures you're tagged in as a means of appreciation.

How to easily reply your birthday messages [shuttershock]
How to easily reply your birthday messages [shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

If you discover you've left a tonne of messages unreplied by the end of the day, put your phone on flight mode so you're not distracted by new notifications and reply to the messages one by one.

ADVERTISEMENT

FURTHER READING: 5 reasons your man hates celebrating his birthday

If you can't reply to every message individually, use your status at the end of the day to thank everyone. Make it sweet and heartfelt.

Remember, it's your birthday, and you don't have to feel pressured to do anything you don't want to. You can even ignore everyone if you wish, but don't be surprised if you're ignored on your next birthday.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All about Chidimma Onwe: A South African with Nigerian Roots contesting for Miss SA

All about Chidimma Onwe: A South African with Nigerian Roots contesting for Miss SA

What happens to your body when you sit 8-10 hours a day

What happens to your body when you sit 8-10 hours a day

Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday

Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday

Can energy drinks really damage your kidneys?

Can energy drinks really damage your kidneys?

List of postal codes in Bauchi State

List of postal codes in Bauchi State

List of postal codes in Plateau State

List of postal codes in Plateau State

People with these 7 behaviours often get used by manipulators

People with these 7 behaviours often get used by manipulators

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

5 most dangerous beaches in the world

5 most dangerous beaches in the world

6 African countries where Yoruba people can be found apart from Nigeria

6 African countries where Yoruba people can be found apart from Nigeria

How to get rid of fruit flies from your home

How to get rid of fruit flies from your home

Understanding heart attacks: Is it a painful way to die?

Understanding heart attacks: Is it a painful way to die?

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Did you know the eyes could twist? [BrightSide]

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Balloon-gas [Quora]

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

Great places to go for the perfect honeymoon [AdobeStock]

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon

Postal codes in Rivers State [PropertyPro]

List of postal codes in Rivers State