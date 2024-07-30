While it's always a thoughtful gesture for friends and family to reach out on your birthday, not replying might come off as rude and arrogant, no matter how busy you are.

Birthdays can be either good or bad depending on how you feel about the age you're turning. So, how do you handle the excess attention and overwhelming birthday wishes?

Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday

1. Switch off your phone if possible

Calls can be overwhelming on your birthday. Instead of being tasked with returning or picking up calls, you can switch off your phone and focus on work or sleep if that's possible. If your job requires you to keep your phone on, there are other options.

2. Copy and paste your responses

Don't worry about writing a personalised message for everyone. A simple “Thank you so much; I appreciate it” suffices. Just copy and paste that and send it to everyone who wishes you a happy birthday.

3. Like comments and repost pictures

On apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, you don't need to reply to each comment individually. Just like them, which is better than ignoring them. You can also repost the pictures you're tagged in as a means of appreciation.

4. Put your phone on flight mode and reply to messages

If you discover you've left a tonne of messages unreplied by the end of the day, put your phone on flight mode so you're not distracted by new notifications and reply to the messages one by one.

5. Use your status to thank everyone

If you can't reply to every message individually, use your status at the end of the day to thank everyone. Make it sweet and heartfelt.