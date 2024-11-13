Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the lowest quality education.

This list is courtesy of the Financing Africa report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

South Sudan ranks number 1 on the list.

It is more difficult to break poverty cycles in countries with low educational levels since there are fewer opportunities for social and economic mobility.

This unfortunately has been the reality of several African countries.

When the workforce lacks the skills required for economic development and innovation because of a lack of strong academic foundations, it undermines both individual and national wealth.

While this problem may appear persistent in Africa, there are steps being initiated by government and private stakeholders to combat said complications. One such initiative is the Sustainable Development Goals by the Uninted Nations (UN).

Educational goals are embodied in Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4).

Standing as one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SDG4 aims to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all" by 2030.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) estimates a staggering $97 billion yearly financial deficit in educational funding across low- and lower-middle-income countries between 2023 and 2030.

African countries collectively generate approximately $70 billion annually.

This troubling statistic underscores the urgency of investment in education, as achieving SDG4 is vital for sustainable development across the continent.

While some African countries have made notable progress, with a few nearing global education standards, as highlighted in the Mo Ibrahim Foundation's Financing Africa report, others continue to lag.

With that said, here are the 10 African countries with the lowest quality education as per their current SDG 4 index ratings.

Top 10 African countries with the lowest quality education