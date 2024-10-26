Pernod Ricard Nigeria celebrates successful participation at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

The colourful Lagos Cocktail Week 2024 (LCW) has come to an end, and Pernod Ricard Nigeria is pleased to announce another successful participation in the prestigious festival.

This year's celebration marked the tenth anniversary of LCW, with Olmeca Tequila taking center stage in a variety of dynamic activations.

Visitors to the Cocktail Village were treated to an array of unique Olmeca Tequila creations that showcased the brand's versatility.

Signature shots like the Olmeca Shot Rise, Olmeca Express, and the vibrant Olmeca Shot-rita quickly became crowd favorites, offering a mix of exciting flavours that captured the energy of the festival.

Meanwhile, the Olmeca O'Clock Hour delighted guests with an engaging tasting experience and elaborate serving rituals led by Olmeca ambassadors.

The interactive session gave attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Olmeca Tequila, while responsibly enjoying its lively Olmeca Shot-Arita.

The atmosphere was filled with fun, with guests participating in interactive games and tequila tastings, all while emphasizing Pernod Ricard’s commitment to responsible drinking practices.

The excitement didn’t stop there. The festival concluded with an electrifying after-party, headlined by the dynamic DJ duo Wanni x Handi and supported by the renowned hype man Jimmie Akinsola.

Their energetic live performance elevated the party’s energy, with vibrant beats and crowd engagement, bringing the celebration to a thrilling finale.

Educational sessions and Responsible Drinking

Aside from the cocktails and competition, Pernod Ricard reinforced its dedication to responsible drinking through educational seminars held throughout the week, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to promote safe consumption habits.

A key feature of this year's event was Pernod Ricard's ‘Drink More Water’ campaign, launched in 2021 as part of its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap.

The campaign addresses binge drinking among young adults with bold messaging focused on responsible drinking, complemented by water distribution throughout the event to encourage moderation.

Pernod Ricard: Commitment to Nigeria

Pernod Ricard's long-term commitment to connecting people in Nigeria was evident throughout Lagos Cocktail Week, with exciting activations and meaningful engagement with attendees.

By bringing spontaneity and a sense of fun through Olmeca Tequila, the company continues to solidify its leadership in Nigeria's beverage sector.

As the dust settles on another great Lagos Cocktail Week, Pernod Ricard looks forward to creating even more memorable experiences in the years to come.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine's Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

_---_