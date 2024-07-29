Here's an easier way to drink okra water infused with pineapple
Okra water is known for its health benefits, but its slimy texture can be off-putting for some. Adding pineapple not only enhances the taste but also makes it more palatable. Here’s a simple recipe to make your okra water tasty and enjoyable:
- 4-5 fresh okra pods
- 1/2 ripe pineapple
- 1 litre of water
- Honey or a natural sweetener (optional)
- Ice cubes (optional)
Instructions:
Prepare the okra:
- Wash the okra pods thoroughly under running water.
- Cut off the ends and slice the okra pods into thin pieces.
Prepare the pineapple:
- Peel the pineapple and cut it into small chunks.
- Ensure to remove the core of the pineapple.
Combine okra and pineapple:
- In a large jar or pitcher, add the sliced okra and pineapple chunks.
Add water:
- Pour 1 litre of water into the jar or pitcher, covering the okra and pineapple.
Pulse Nigeria
Infuse overnight:
- Cover the jar or pitcher with a lid or plastic wrap.
- Place it in the refrigerator and let it infuse overnight, or for at least 8 hours. This allows the flavours to blend and the okra to release its beneficial compounds.
Strain the mixture:
- The next day, strain the mixture using a fine mesh sieve or a cheesecloth to remove the okra slices and pineapple chunks.
Optional sweetening:
- Taste the okra water. If you prefer it sweeter, add a little honey or your preferred natural sweetener. Stir well until dissolved.
Serve chilled:
- Serve the okra and pineapple-infused water over ice cubes for a refreshing drink.
Tips:
- Adjust sweetness: Pineapple naturally adds sweetness, but you can adjust the amount of honey or sweetener to suit your taste.
- Extra flavour: For additional flavour, consider adding a few mint leaves or a squeeze of lemon juice before serving.
- Blending option: If you prefer a smoother texture, blend the pineapple chunks with a bit of water before adding to the okra slices. This will create a more uniform infusion.
Benefits:
- Health benefits: Okra water is known for aiding digestion, reducing blood sugar levels, and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Pineapple adds vitamin C, antioxidants, and a delicious tropical flavour.
- Hydration: This drink is an excellent way to stay hydrated while enjoying the health benefits of both okra and pineapple.
Pineapple and okra water Pulse Ghana
Enjoy your tasty and refreshing okra water with the added sweetness and flavour of pineapple!
