ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Here are 9 foods that make you a 'one minute man'

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Sexual health is influenced by various factors, including diet. While many foods can boost sexual health, some may have the opposite effect, potentially leading to sexual weakness or reduced libido in men.

Couple in bed
Couple in bed

Here are a few foods and dietary habits that might contribute to sexual weakness in men:

Recommended articles

Consuming large amounts of sugary foods and drinks can lead to insulin resistance and obesity, both of which are linked to decreased testosterone levels. Lower testosterone can result in reduced libido and sexual performance issues.

High-sugar foods and beverages.
High-sugar foods and beverages. Nancy Parragu Barclay, a partner and vice president of client relations at Paula LeDuc Fine Catering & Events, said she's had more high-profile clients requesting farm-to-table drinks incorporating fresh herbs and locally sourced ingredients."Incorporating seasonal ingredients offers fresher, more distinctive flavors compared to mass-produced alternatives, making this a more artisanal experience," she told BI.Parragu Barclay said this movement toward local, fresh ingredients is part of a larger trend and generational shift. Gen Z, sometimes referred to as the Sustainable Generation, has demanded more attention for environmental concerns in recent years — and that stretches into the beverage industry.Choosing cocktails made with local ingredients can help reduce carbon emissions since they don't have to be shipped as far. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Foods that are high in trans fats and saturated fats, such as fried foods and many processed snacks, can lead to poor blood circulation.

Good blood flow is essential for sexual performance, so a diet heavy in these types of foods might contribute to erectile dysfunction over time.

Processed and fried foods
Processed and fried foods fried foods Earth.com
ADVERTISEMENT

While moderate alcohol consumption might not have a significant impact, excessive drinking can impair sexual performance. Alcohol is a depressant that can reduce sexual desire and make it difficult to achieve or maintain an erection.

Alcohol
Alcohol My best friend and I each ordered a Cactus Water cocktail inspired by ranch water. It's made with tequila and club soda.At $7 each, we were pleased with everything about the drink, from its summertime flavors to the delicious Tajin rim.Our husbands ordered a $9 glass of cabernet and a $7 Corona beer.The prices seemed fair at under $40 for a round of drinks, and our evening was off to a great start. Business Insider USA

Soy contains phytoestrogens, which are plant compounds that mimic estrogen in the body. Some studies suggest that high consumption of soy might lower testosterone levels in men, potentially leading to decreased libido.

Soy milk
Soy milk Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Peppermint and spearmint, while refreshing, contain menthol, which some studies suggest may lower testosterone levels. Regular consumption of mint products, especially in large quantities, could potentially reduce sexual desire in men.

Dairy products, particularly those made from conventional milk, can contain synthetic hormones and antibiotics that may disrupt hormone balance in men.

This hormonal disruption might contribute to lower testosterone levels and sexual weakness.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dairy
Dairy It's been the official drink of choice for Louisiana since 1983. Business Insider USA

Highly processed meats, like hot dogs, sausages, and bacon, are often high in unhealthy fats, preservatives, and sodium. These can negatively affect heart health and blood circulation, which are crucial for sexual function.

Processed meat
Processed meat First impression: I don't know how Hormel can make a processed, canned meat with less sodium still resemble and smell like the original. I'm sure that this will taste exactly the same as the original and that I'll be left wondering what exactly I put in my body. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

While moderate caffeine can be beneficial, excessive caffeine intake may lead to increased anxiety and disrupted sleep patterns, both of which can negatively impact sexual health and performance.

Caffeine
Caffeine He told the publication that he has coffee, usually an Americano, sometimes with a cookie. Business Insider USA

A diet high in salt can lead to high blood pressure, which can affect blood flow to the penis and contribute to erectile dysfunction.

Too much salt can be harmful [TimesofIndia]
Too much salt can be harmful [TimesofIndia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Maintaining a balanced diet rich in whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is key to supporting sexual health.

Limiting the intake of the foods mentioned above can help improve overall health and potentially enhance sexual performance. If you have concerns about sexual weakness, it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 health issues related to stress and how to fix them

5 health issues related to stress and how to fix them

5 things men should always do after sex

5 things men should always do after sex

Here are 9 foods that make you a 'one minute man'

Here are 9 foods that make you a 'one minute man'

Have you heard of genotype AC? Here's what it means

Have you heard of genotype AC? Here's what it means

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 5 most expensive watches worth millions of naira

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 5 most expensive watches worth millions of naira

5 of the world’s oldest religions

5 of the world’s oldest religions

Men are very loyal people when these 4 things are involved

Men are very loyal people when these 4 things are involved

Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

5 animals that don't drink water and why

5 animals that don't drink water and why

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Here are 3 months with almost no birthdays

Here are 3 months with almost no birthdays

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peeling eggs perfectly can sometimes be a challenge [Fine Dining Lovers]

Check out these simple tricks to peel boiled eggs perfectly

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

This is how palm wine was discovered in Ghana

Not everyone knows that beneficial vegetables can have the opposite effect [Alamy Limited]

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste