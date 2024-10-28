Heineken unveils stylish 45cl bottle at Lagos Trade launch after Onitsha, Enugu events

Following the success of recent launches in Onitsha and Enugu, Heineken has brought the excitement of its brand-new 45cl bottle to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

This exclusive trade event, held to engage key stakeholders, marked the next stage in Heineken’s nationwide rollout of the stylish and innovative bottle. The Lagos trade launch saw a gathering of Heineken’s top trade partners, distributors, and retailers. The event provided a unique opportunity for these partners to get up close and personal with the new 45cl bottle, which boasts a sleek design catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Speaking at the event, Portfolio Manager, Premium Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Maria Shadeko said, “The launch of our new 45cl bottle underscores Heineken’s commitment to continuous innovation and our deep understanding of consumer desires. We are thrilled with the enthusiasm from our trade partners in Onitsha and Enugu, and we’re excited to bring this momentum to Lagos.”

The Lagos trade launch builds on the success of similar events held earlier in Onitsha and Enugu, where the new 45cl bottle was enthusiastically received by Heineken’s trade partners. At both events, the feedback from distributors and retailers was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement about how the product will resonate with consumers seeking a premium experience in a smaller, more versatile format.

In both Onitsha and Enugu, the introduction of the 45cl bottle further strengthened Heineken’s position as a leader in the premium beer segment. The Lagos event carried forward this momentum, with key trade stakeholders expressing confidence in the product’s ability to drive consumer interest and boost sales across Nigeria’s competitive beverage market.

Heineken’s 45cl bottle represents the brand’s ongoing efforts to meet the diverse and changing needs of its consumers. The Lagos launch is a significant milestone in Heineken’s nationwide rollout, and the company remains focused on supporting its trade partners through further engagement and market development activities.

As more cities across Nigeria join the rollout campaign, Heineken is poised to make a lasting impact with its new 45 cl bottle, ensuring that consumers everywhere can enjoy their favourite premium beer in a stylish and convenient way.

