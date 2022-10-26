5 simple tricks to help you stick to your food table

To stick to your new diet plan, however, you might want to consider trying these few tricks.

1) Make sure to set an achievable goal

When it comes to planning meals, most people set goals that aren’t sustainable. Whether your plan is to lose weight, gain weight, maintain a healthy weight and remain fit, don’t be in a hurry to achieve it.

Otherwise, you’ll end up messing up your meal plan. So, make sure to create a goal that is achievable. That way, you’ll be able to come up with a long-term plan that you can easily follow through.

2) Include foods that you love in your meal plan

Regardless of what your goal is, don’t take out all the foods you love just because you think that’s the only way you can achieve your goal. It’ll only make you crave the meal uncontrollably.

If this happens, it’ll only be a matter of time before you give in to those cravings. Instead, find a way to create a balance between the foods you love and those you don’t.

3) Plan ahead for cheat days

Give yourself certain days to look forward to in your food table. So, plan ahead for cheat days such as birthdays, anniversaries, or any other occasion. You could even create a weekend ritual to make it more exciting.

4) Don’t starve yourself

When you starve yourself, you deprive your body of energy. When that happens, you’ll be forced to grab the first thing that comes in sight afterwards, and eat it uncontrollably. To avoid this, make sure your meal plan doesn’t encourage starving.

5) Get a partner to support and monitor you