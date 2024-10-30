Halloween is celebrated in different cities across the globe.

Places like Johannesburg, Prague, and New York City, are known to decorate their streets and surroundings with spooky props and tasty treats. You can expect these cities to host massive parties that invite travelers to experience thrills and frills towards the end of the year.

It’s a tradition to wear outrageous costumes and visit people at their doorsteps with a bag of goodies to collect snacks for Halloween. Tourists can give away scrumptious treats or take part in tricks in major cities during Halloween to feel involved with the festivities. You can win plenty of prizes for Halloween based on the costume you wear or the party you attend in town.

Take a look at the 5 best cities to celebrate Halloween with your loved ones;

London

London has a vibrant culture of celebrating holidays like Halloween. Finding a place to eat can be an exciting adventure for visitors scouring London for the first time in their lives. You can book a brunch for Halloween at London restaurants such as the Lokanta Bar & Grill, for less than $100. Arriving at a London hotel in Halloween costumes for brunch is just the beginning of a fantastic day.

From burgers to white sauce pastas, restaurants in London prepare a variety of dishes to satisfy tourists. You can enjoy hours of entertainment performed by live musicians at brunch in London for an amazing Halloween event. Lucky members attending a brunch might be granted free entry to Halloween after parties held at various venues.

Pumpkins are an integral part of Halloween celebrations. You can head up to Hobbledown Heath or the Crockford Bridge Farm in London to pick up pumpkins for all of your needs. You can sort out from a selection of pumpkin sizes to carve out eyes and smiles. Fill the pumpkins with a lantern or candle to light up your Halloween or add it as an ingredient in your pies, donuts, and other desserts.

Prague

Prague is an exotic city for Halloween to come out and play with your friends. There are dozens of old monuments, buildings, and back alleys in Prague that are lit up for the spooky occasion. You can purchase a ticket to the Wonderland Halloween 2024 party to try out original outfits. It’ll be the 15th year that the Wonderland Halloween party will take place in Prague, making it one of the most celebrated events in Europe.

The magical night of Halloween will unfold with a wide range of dancers, singers, and visual artists in Prague. You’ll be fascinated by the décor in Prague to welcome visitors into the city for pure entertainment. Travelers have a high chance of running into women in seductive dresses and accessories that can blow your mind away. Locations like the Prague Castle and the Butterfly House are frequently visited by people during Halloween to capture the unique sights of the city.

Walking tours in Prague can lead to a memorable Halloween for people on vacation. The Old Town of Prague is a good place to start for a haunting walk. Stories of ghosts and ghouls can be heard across the city to send chills down the spine of visitors. The Church of Our Lady before Týn and Saint Castulus Church are also worth visiting in Prague for their breathtaking architecture.

Johannesburg

Johannesburg is an African city that is visited by millions of tourists every year. Halloween is a special occasion for people to travel to Johannesburg as it has a magnificent nightlife. There are multiple night markets held annually in Johannesburg that offer families a feast for Halloween. People can also participate in costume contests on Halloween night to win cash and other prizes.

Gamblers can walk into the Gold Reef City casino to earn money during Halloween. You can play games like baccarat, blackjack, and roulette, with your buddies dressed up as ghouls and nocturnal creatures to experience a new thrill in Johannesburg. Luxury hotels and resorts like the Gold Reef City and Carnival City are decorated with neon skeletons, spider webs, and a variety of delicious treats for Halloween.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is one of the hottest destinations to celebrate Halloween for friends in a group. People can go on an interactive tour of the Amsterdam Dungeons on Halloween night to discover the dark secrets of the city. Plays like Torture Chamber and The Spanish Inquisition are performed at the Amsterdam Dungeon to frighten tourists.

You can enter Ripley's Believe or Not! Amsterdam during Halloween to learn about the rarest of artefacts from around the world. A collection of shrunken heads is among the 35,000 specimens preserved at Ripley’s Believe or Not! Amsterdam that can unlock new ways of thinking to intrigue people of all ages.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong has an array of festivities planned for Halloween every year. You can greet iconic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Hong Kong Disneyland. The streets of Hong Kong are stocked with stores that sell superhero costumes and scary outfits that will be ideal for Disneyland and Ocean Park.

Cutting-edge innovations like 3D projection mapping are displayed at the Space Museum in Hong Kong. Trams can be seen throughout the city on Halloween that are printed with Pumpkin art and friendly ghosts. You’ll have loads of fun exploring Hong Kong on Halloween.

