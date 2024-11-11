Simba Group reaffirms commitment to quality and innovation, hosts 2024 India Cup

Simba Group and the Luminous brand, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing Nigerians with high-quality solar and inverter products, emphasising customer satisfaction as the driver of its innovation.

The company remains dedicated to delivering a wide range of advanced power backup solutions.

Speaking to the media at the Simba Group and Luminous-sponsored India Golf Cup 2024 prize presentation ceremony at Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos at the weekend, Maureen Humphrey-Izzi, Head of Marketing for Simba Group's Power Division, stated, "At Simba Group, quality and customer satisfaction drive our innovation. Our products are world-class, offering unmatched reliability and seamless after-sales support through our dedicated Simba service team.

“We deliver beyond our customers' expectations,” she added.

Humphrey-Izzi highlighted the innovative product range of the Luminous brand, emphasising its efficiency, reliability, innovation, sustainability and comprehensive after-sales support, which is unmatched in Nigeria’s solar market

"Our prices are competitive without compromising quality and service," she continued. "Customers can visit us online at https://thesimbaden.com or reach us at our dedicated contact center toll free line 07001112233. Customers can also experience Luminous solutions firsthand at The Simba Den, our 11 retail outlets strategically located across Nigeria, complemented by over 100 dealer stores nationwide.

Reflecting on the brand’s alignment with Golf, Humphrey-Izzi remarked, “Golf embodies precision, innovation, and resilience—values that resonate deeply with our brand. This partnership strengthens our commitment to empowering communities with innovative energy solutions."

She added, "The India Golf Cup represents excellence and sportsmanship, perfectly aligned with Luminous' dedication to innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment. This partnership enhances our brand visibility, connects us with key stakeholders, and demonstrates our support for healthy lifestyles."

The event also celebrated Makinde Mike, runner-up in the Men’s NET category, who was awarded a Luminous 3KVA Rayverter, a versatile inverter/charger that combines inverter, solar charger, and battery capabilities to provide reliable power support in a compact, battery-independent design.

Simba Group continues to set the standard in renewable energy, pairing quality with accessibility and customer support for Nigerian consumers.

---