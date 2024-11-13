The Macallan marks 200 years with unveiling of ‘Tales of The Macallan Volume II’ in Lagos

In commemoration of its 200th anniversary, The Macallan, world-renowned Scottish whisky brand, hosted an exclusive event on September 26 and 27, 2024, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos to unveil its latest collection, Tales of The Macallan Volume II.

The highly anticipated release captivated Nigerian whisky enthusiasts, marking another milestone in the brand’s illustrious history.

Tales of The Macallan Volume II is a rare 1949 single malt, the second release in a distinguished series of single-malt Scotch whiskies that celebrate The Macallan pioneers and their whisky-making legacies. It is encased in a stunning handcrafted Lalique crystal decanter and housed within a remarkable almanac. Each chapter of this artistic masterpiece tells the story of The Macallan’s founder, Alexander Reid, whose legacy continues to inspire whisky-making excellence 200 years later, and features exquisite illustrations by renowned British artist, Andrew Davidson.

The event drew an elite crowd of distinguished guests, including Multimedia personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi; Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu; Award-winning Fashion Designer, Mai Atafo; Nigerian filmmaker, Tola Odunsi; Serial Entrepreneur and Media Expert, Olisa Adibua; and Entrepreneur and CEO, Eton House, Francis Obozuwa. Guests graced the red carpet in sophisticated apparel, setting the tone for an evening of glamour and celebration.

The evening began in a special tasting experience led by The Macallan Brand Ambassador and Educator, Lagos, Daniel Atteh and The Macallan Brand Ambassador, and Educator, Abuja, Adeyinka Adepetun; The duo guided guests through the process of nosing and tasting prestige expressions of The Macallan, helping them to identify its rich flavours and appreciate the craftsmanship behind each sip. Adeyinka chronicled the stories of Alexander Reid, and the inspiration behind Tales of The Macallan Volume II.

Hammed Adebiyi, The Senior Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark release, “We are incredibly excited to unveil Tales of The Macallan Volume II to our Nigerian consumers. This exceptional whisky is a true celebration of The Macallan’s rich heritage, craftsmanship, and legacy. It offers a unique and unforgettable experience that reflects the artistry behind each bottle. We are confident that our whisky connoisseurs in Nigeria will deeply appreciate the complexity and masterful fusion of flavours that define this rare single malt. We look forward to sharing this extraordinary journey with them.”

As the evening progressed, guests were treated to an enthralling spoken word performance by Nigerian writer, and poet, Wana Udobang, Wana Wana, who beautifully narrated the story of Tales of The Macallan II, bringing the whisky’s rich history to life through her evocative words. In addition to the performances, guests enjoyed an exclusive tasting dinner curated by top Nigerian Chef, Chef Benedict. Created unique dishes infused with The Macallan, offering a culinary journey that perfectly complemented the whisky’s sophisticated flavour profile.

Guests were captivated with orchestral performances, soulful highlife rhythms and a curated playlist that had attendees swaying and singing along

Crafted by The Macallan’s lead whisky maker, Euan Kennedy, The Tales of The Macallan Volume II, a 44.8% ABV single malt reveals a rich and intricate medley of flavours, including forest fruits, sweet woodsmoke, antique oak, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla pods, subtle herbal notes, and treacle toffee. On the palate, it offers layers of black cherries, plum jam, dark chocolate orange, almond and custard pastry, ginger sponge with hints of cloves, sweet woodsmoke, and a touch of loose tea leaves. The finish is long and complex, leaving a lingering sweetness and smokiness. Guests at the event had the rare opportunity to taste this exquisite whisky, revered for its depth and richness—an attestation to The Macallan’s exceptional craftsmanship.

The unveiling of Tales of The Macallan Volume II in Lagos was a fitting tribute to The Macallan’s 200-year legacy of craftsmanship, luxury, and innovation. With an elite guest list, captivating performances, and an exclusive tasting experience, the event captured the essence of the brand’s renowned history. Following the successful introductions of The Macallan The Reach, The Macallan Classic Cut, and The Macallan A Night on Earth, Tales of The Macallan Volume II is the fourth unveiling of The Macallan collection in Nigeria this year. This remarkable evening not only celebrated the launch of an extraordinary whisky but also reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to whisky connoisseurs across the globe while also working towards achieving net zero emissions across all global operations by 2045 with a near-term target to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030.

---