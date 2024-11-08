Kingdom Achievers Awards: Biggest Christian music & culture awards to hold in Lagos

Over the years, the Christian music and culture industry in Africa has experienced unprecedented growth, gaining global recognition and acclaim.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards, Africa's most prestigious Christian music and culture awards which has delivered successful editions is set to hold its highly anticipated third edition on December 20, 2024, at the iconic Muson Centre, Lagos.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards has consistently recognised and celebrated the outstanding achievements of Christians and this year it’s even bigger with the Theme “The Convergence” Celebrating Christians in Fashion, Business, content creation, arts and entertainment.

Second edition of the Kingdom Achievers Awards was a resounding success, held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel with esteemed dignitaries such as; Mercy Chinwo, Moses bliss, Tope Alabi, Neon Adejo, Limoblaze, Mike Abdul, Dr Foy, GreatmanTakit, 121 selah and other Top Christian Creatives got a well deserved Awards.

Gospel sensation Neon Adejo won a landed property sponsored by Equity Circle, an evidence to the life-changing opportunities that this platform provides.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards also features a thought-provoking panel session, Shaping The African Culture, bringing together Top industry Leaders and innovators to explore the future of African Christian culture and its global impact. This session will provide valuable insights and spark meaningful conversations about the role of Christian creatives in shaping Africa's cultural narrative.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards boasts an esteemed jury panel, comprising industry experts who embody excellence in their respective fields. These distinguished judges include; Dr Tim Godfrey, Onos Ariyo, renowned gospel artist; ID Cabasa, award-winning music producer; Foza Fawehinmi, entertainment business executive; and Sam Onyemelukwe, MD Trace Anglophone West Africa.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with industry professionals, celebrate Christian excellence, and be inspired!