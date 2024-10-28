How Bigi drinks brought flavour to the Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Influencer Awards is an annual celebration of excellent Nigerian influencers and Bigi drinks were front and centre for the celebration.

The Pulse Influencer Awards took place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, under the theme “Futuristic Fashion, AI Glamour.”

One of the event’s headline sponsors was Bigi Drinks, which sponsored three categories and set up a vibrant stand where guests were treated to different cocktails made from Bigi's wide range of drink flavours.

Bigi's collaboration with Pulse for the Influencers Awards was significant, as the brand is deeply committed to supporting local Nigerian talents and influencers.

Biola Aransiola, Bigi's Brand Manager, emphasised this, stating, "We see all the hard work influencers put into their craft, and we believe they deserve to be celebrated. One thing Bigi values is recognising talent. When you consider what influencers go through just to create one piece of content, it’s clear they need support."

In addition to keeping guests at the Pulse Influencers Awards satisfied and refreshed, Aransiola had the honour of presenting three major awards: Music Influencer of the Year, which went to Don Jazzy; TikTok Influencer of the Year, won by Peller; and Most Innovative Influencer, awarded to Senegal’s DJ Kheucha.

Bigi, produced by Rite Foods Limited, is one of Nigeria's most beloved soft drink brands, known for its refreshing beverages. The brand offers 13 distinct variants, including Bigi Cola, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Cola (Zero Sugar), Bigi Ginger Ale, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and Bigi Tamarind.

Collaboration is at the core of this award-winning brand, which won "The Fastest Growing Cola Brand of the Year" at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards in 2022. Bigi partners with talent shows, sports competitions, and even cinemas to delight audiences and keep them refreshed with their amazing flavours.

Their presence at the Pulse Influencer Awards made the evening a delightful experience. Bigi not only refreshed the guests but also added to the excitement by celebrating the winners and sharing their delicious drinks with everyone.

---