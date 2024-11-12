FinTribe hosts 7000 women at 2024 Finance Fair, spotlights financial solutions

FinTribe, a women-only finance community founded by Jennifer Awirigwe, professionally known as Financial Jennifer, successfully hosted the 2024 Finance Fair on October 19, 2024, at the prestigious Landmark Events Centre in Lagos.

The event, themed “Becoming the Bag” attracted over 7,000 women and was meticulously crafted to inspire and empower progressive women, providing an immersive experience brimming with transformative insights and empowering messages.

The event featured an impressive lineup of prominent speakers who shared their expertise, personal insights, and practical tips on achieving financial success. Among the notable speakers was iconic Nigerian actress and entrepreneur Shaffy Bello – who appeared in a keynote conversation with FinTribe founder and event convener Financial Jennifer, offering invaluable insights into financial strategies and success.

Bello stressed that self-motivation forms the foundation for any kind of success. She emphasised the importance of motivation, and service in achieving career success. "You must have self-worth and believe in yourselves. You must believe in your ability to excel and get to the destination that you have set for yourselves" She urged the attendees.

She maintained that women needed to be given a voice when it comes to financial inclusion, stressing that groups like Fin Tribe will help address a number of other societal issues.

“When women are part of a group, they have more access to finance, they have access to markets, they have where they feel they belong, where they can socialise, where they have voice and where they have agency. So I think it just reinforces that it’s important that we do not neglect women" she said.

Other speakers included CEO of NGX RegCo, Olufemi Shobanjo; Medical Aesthetician & CEO at Hello Perfect, Onyeka Michael Ugwu; Executive Coach & President of 9to5Chick, Glory Edozien (PhD); Multi-brand influencer & Reality TV Star, Beauty Tukura; Founder of Smart Stewards, Sola Adesakin; Founder of Feminine and Flattering, Njideka Emu; MD of Optimus by Afrinvest, Ayodeji Ebo; Seasoned Journalist & Entrepreneur, Emem Ime Okwoche; and Connectologist & Founder of Girl Hub Africa, Gusi Tobby.

“The FinTribe Finance Fair is a testament to the incredible things we can achieve when we come together with a common purpose,” said event convener Financial Jennifer. “It is a celebration of the power of unity, where women of all backgrounds and aspirations united to take charge of their financial futures,” she added.

She concluded her remarks with a resounding call for attendees to further their quest for financial independence and further their mission to explore opportunities in the financial

"Every woman needs to be financially intentional with the present situation of the country. Women suffer from a lot of discrimination and if they are financially able, they will not be subjected to these challenges. When women are able to stand up for themselves financially, it limits the level of discrimination they face. The economy is a mess and people are suffering but when they know how they can actually do better, it will help their lives,” she said.

The event featured networking opportunities and raffle draws that saw attendees win cash prizes, an iPhone, food vouchers and a plot of land. With a fully sold-out space, the Finance Fair was a resounding success, and the attendees haven’t stopped sharing their experiences.

With over 5,000 active members in 25 countries across five continents, FinTribe continues to be a beacon of hope for women seeking financial empowerment. The community hosts events and initiatives to further advance its mission of bridging the financial literacy gap and empowering women with the knowledge, tools, and support to achieve financial freedom.

