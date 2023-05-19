Exciting and educative ALX’S ‘Karibu’ welcome session holds in Lagos

Attendees were welcomed into the venue with a few jokes by the MC to lighten the atmosphere. After the crowd had settled down and relaxed, a video clip of the CEO of MasterCard Foundation, Reeta Roy was played, in which she emphasised the importance of Africans learning viable skills for the job market, so they could secure meaningful positions they would be proud of.

The General Manager of ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe, then took to the stage as a facilitator of the session. She welcomed everyone enthusiastically, led the group in affirmations, and encouraged them to be fully involved by opening up their minds, participating in the day’s activities and using their writing materials.

Ruby reiterated the mission of ALX to equip the youth with in-demand skills and prepare them for careers in the world’s fastest growing industries. Upon graduation, ALX learners gain access to a vibrant community of like-minded young professionals and career advancement opportunities through The ROOM Fellowship.

Even though the mindset at ALX is to do hard things, they are not averse to having fun, as it is central to one of their core values – adventure – so next up was a game of Bingo. Ruby and the MC asked a number of questions like “Raise your hands if you have a pet” or “Raise your hand if you can play a musical instrument,” and those whose answers were in the affirmative raised their hands.

After the icebreaker, the group got down to the business of the day. A video showcasing the magnificent St. Peter's Basilica in Rome was played, accompanied by a narration of Bill Shore's visit, in which the experience of the CEO of the American nonprofit Share Our Strength was shared.

During the presentation, the audience was prompted to identify noteworthy buildings in their local areas. Several participants eagerly called out locations with important historical significance. Then another question was asked about the power of a common goal and the strength that arises from unity in numbers. One attendee suggested that a common goal can turn the impossible into reality, citing the Tower of Babel as an example. He explained that the tower was built due to the common goal of the workers involved.

This entire exercise prompted the group to reflect on the concept of working on something bigger than themselves today for the benefit of tomorrow. At the end of the exercise, attendees learned the power of a common goal and motivation, and how to build things that last several generations. To reinforce their learnings and demonstrate the power of visualising goals, the facilitator asked the new ALX learners to write letters to their future selves.

Subsequently, the MC and facilitator invited ALX alumni to share their experiences during a fireside chat. During the morning session, Temitope, a 200-level systems engineer and developer, along with Esther, a virtual personal assistant for two companies in the United States, spoke about the amazing opportunities that ALX and The ROOM Fellowship has provided them.

In the afternoon session, three other alumni took the stage, including Emmanuel, a computer programmer; Yimika, a social media analyst at a digital marketing firm; and Jennifer, who, through ALX, transitioned to a career in data analytics after her formal education in the sciences. They all emphasised the importance of resilience, sharing their experiences of managing the demanding workload of ALX courses alongside their 9-5 jobs or school commitments. Despite the challenges, they unanimously agreed that the entire experience was incredibly rewarding and worth the effort.

The event concluded with the DJ spinning electrifying music to create a truly unforgettable experience.