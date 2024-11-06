Don Royale unveils in Abuja with an unforgettable Dusk till Don experience!

Don Royale officially launched in grand style, as the brand hosted an unforgettable “Dusk Till Don” experience at The Ballroom, Abuja.

The night was a celebration of resilience, ambition, and style, an avenue to unwind with Abuja’s finest and culture fans gathered to welcome Don Royale to the scene in true style.

The event delivered an evening of endless excitement, with live performances, signature cocktails, and non-stop entertainment that kept the crowd engaged from dusk till dawn. Notable Nigerian music talents Psycho YP and Ladipoe took to the stage, bringing electrifying performances that had the audience vibing nonstop. DJ Titanium and DJ Gigi Jasmine 3 held it down on the turntables, spinning a series of chart-topping hits that shook Abuja to its roots. Meanwhile, hypemen KBumper and MIA added an unmatched energy to the night, igniting the crowd and ensuring every moment was alive with the spirit of Don Royale.

The highlight of the night was the Don Royale Bar experience where guests savored the brand’s signature brandy and gin cocktails, cleverly crafted to capture the essence of both the grind and the unwind. Each drink delivered Don Royale’s promise of smooth sophistication with a bold character, making it the perfect companion for the night.

Speaking at the event, Olayinka Bakare, Head of Innovation at Guinness Nigeria, highlighted the brand’s mission, stating, “Our goal with Don Royale was to create a drink that’s bold, smooth, and vibrant, and we are thrilled that the Abuja launch embodied these qualities so fully. Seeing guests embrace Don Royale with such energy and enthusiasm reaffirms our commitment to bringing even more unforgettable experiences as we continue this journey.”

Bakare also hinted at the next stop on the Don Royale tour, with Port Harcourt set to host the next Dusk Till Don experience later this year, promising another thrilling night of celebration for those who embody the Don Royale spirit.

As Don Royale continues its exciting journey across Nigeria, the brand stands as a tribute to those who live life unapologetically, embracing both the hustle of the grind and the joy of the unwind. With Don Royale, every moment is an invitation to Live It, Don It. For more updates and details on future events, follow Don Royale on Instagram @donroyaleng.

About Don Royale

Crafted for those who chart their own course, Don Royale Brandy is uniquely blended for Full Character and an Ultra Smooth finish. Our experts have combined the signature fruity notes of brandy and vibrancy of whisky to give you the best of both worlds with every golden drop.

"Don Royale Brandy & Gin. Superior and Smooth” Best enjoyed neat, poured over ice or with a mixer of your choice. Don Royale celebrates the balance of hard work and enjoyment. Whether it's for the grind or unwind, Don Royale is your perfect companion. Live It, Don It.

