Cowbell rewards 1st winners from 'Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood' Promo with ₦28m in 2 weeks

The Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood promo is gaining momentum across Nigeria, bringing smiles to loyal consumers as they win amazing cash prizes and other rewards.

No fewer than 296 Winners won ₦28m and other exciting gift items in the ongoing Cowbell Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood promo. The National Consumer Promo which is worth ₦150m in prizes, is part of Cowbell’s commitment to enriching the lives of consumers.

The draw was monitored by representatives from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Lagos State Gaming Authority for transparency and credibility.

In the recent raffle draw from week three, 3 winners won ₦1 million each, 5 winners won ₦500,000 each, 10 winners won ₦200,000 each, 18 winners won ₦75,000 each, 112 winners won ₦50,000 each and instant airtime.

The millionaires that emerged in the week 3 draw are; Ubong Monday from Akwa Ibom, Olukoya Bolanle from Ijebu Ode and Udechukwu Elochukwu from Lagos, while the ₦500,000 lucky winners are; Joy James from Minna, Danmola Adejoke from Lagos, Divine Victor Edemeka from Akwa Ibom, Oguntade Adiat from Lagos, and Nafizi Idris Mu’Azu from Kano respectively. Other winners emerged winning ₦200k, ₦75k, and ₦50k cash prizes.

A resident of Akwa Ibom, Ubong Monday, who was one of the lucky winners of Presentation of ₦500,000 cash prize to a lucky Winner, Nazifi Idris at the redemption Centre in Kano State.1 million, said he never expected to win such an amount. "I am so shocked right now; I will forever be grateful to Cowbell’. Another lucky winner of ₦500,000 from Lagos, Adiat Oguntade, expressed excitement about winning the cash prize and appreciated the efforts of Cowbell in giving back to its customers."

Speaking at the event, Donatus Ukpai, Dairy Category Manager, Promasidor Nigeria expressed his excitement about the feedback from consumers, “We’re thrilled to see the positive reactions from our consumers. The joy on the faces of our winners is priceless, and we’re happy to continue rewarding consumers across the country. The Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood promo is one of the many ways we give back to our loyal consumers”.

He added; “Participating in the promo is simple. Buy 10 sachets of Cowbell 12g or 1 refill pouch of Cowbell 320g, to qualify for the raffle draw and stand a chance to win. Exchange the empty packs for a scratch card at any of our collection centres, scratch to reveal a unique code, and send the code to 1393 to stand a chance to win’’.

The Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood promo, kicked off in October 2024 and it will run till the end of November 2024, offering a range of exciting prizes each week.

Olawande Meyungbo, Media and Equity Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, in his remark, ‘‘Thanks to all our consumers who have participated in this promo. We encourage all consumers to participate and not miss the opportunity to become one of the next big winners."

For more details on how to participate and for updates on winners, consumers can follow Cowbell on social media or visit www.cowbell.ng

About Promasidor Nigeria Limited

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.

Promasidor produces, distributes, and markets a quality range of products such as Cowbell Dairy products & Beverages, Loya & Miksi Dairy products, Top Tea, Twisco Cocoa Beverage, Kremela, Sunvita Cereal, and Onga seasoning across the country, bringing joy to millions of consumers. Its Milk powders and culinary and beverage products are affordable, delicious, and good for all.

