Clearline HMO partners with Air Peace for 10th Anniversary with medical outreach

As part of celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, Clearline HMO, a foremost health management organisation, has successfully powered a community-focused medical outreach.

The event, held at “Event Outreach by Garage Busstop, Oja-oke, Mafoluku Oshodi, Lagos,” was aimed at promoting health awareness and delivering essential medical services to underserved communities in Lagos.

The outreach, which was a highlight of Air Peace’s anniversary activities, featured several key initiatives designed to improve health outcomes and bring vital healthcare closer to the people. The event featured cancer sensitisation, free medical screenings, consultations with certified medical doctors/Optometrists, the dispensing of prescribed medications and lenses, and the distribution of food items to the less privileged.

The Chief Safety Officer of AirPeace, Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu, in his address, stated: "As a community, we can all proudly attest to the selfless service and unwavering dedication of the outstanding AirPeace company. Today, we celebrate a decade of remarkable progress, driven by a relentless commitment to excellence and service."

Dr. Mrs. Uche Ejiofor, Managing Director of Clearline HMO, in her words: "As Air Peace’s healthcare partner, we wanted to mark their 10th anniversary in a meaningful way. Knowing Air Peace’s commitment to positively impacting lives, we felt it was fitting to contribute to that passion. Given the rising cost of healthcare in the country, we initiated this outreach to provide people with access to medical professionals and essential medications—completely free of charge."

The turnout for the medical outreach was overwhelming, as many local residents took advantage of the free services provided. Bags of essential food items were also distributed to families in need.

As Air Peace celebrates its 10th anniversary, the airline continues to lead Nigeria’s aviation sector with its commitment to safety, quality service, and corporate social responsibility. The partnership with Clearline HMO for this medical outreach is a testament to the airline’s desire to make a lasting impact on the communities it serves.

Here’s to a decade of excellence and countless achievements, with many more to come!

---