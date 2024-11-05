An evening of savoir-faire: Africa celebrates Champagne Day with Moët & Chandon

On October 25, 2024, Moët & Chandon marked Champagne Day in a dazzling celebration of art, craftsmanship, savoir-faire, and ingenuity.

Set against the backdrop of The Sphere in Victoria Island, Lagos, the evening brought together artisans, trendsetters and creators from various disciplines, to share the stories that inspire their passions.

Embracing the theme of “Endless Creativity in Craftsmanship”, the brand’s signature elegance was seen in the gold, black and white décor, while the guests’ fashion reflected their personal interpretations of “Glamorously Crafted”. The evening was graciously hosted by Banke Kuku, the acclaimed designer, who arrived dressed in her latest collection.

For 280 years, the Maison has been synonymous with exceptional winemaking through its honouring of terroir, its craftsmanship, and its savoir-faire. Moët & Chandon is also recognised as an innovator, in the cellar and in the vineyards, with sustainability at the heart of its vision for the future.

These unique qualities were highlighted as part of this year’s Champagne Day celebrations spanning eight African countries, as the evening unfolded in three distinct phases, guiding guests through an immersive exploration of Moët & Chandon,

The first phase centered on history, with a heritage wall that highlighted the legacy of Moët & Chandon. Guests were able to trace the brand’s centuries-old influence in the champagne industry and its pioneering role in the evolution of champagne-making. Guests were then invited to share in a unique dining experience. The table decor beautifully echoed the evening’s theme of endless creativity in craftsmanship, allowing guests to step into a Parisian chic-inspired dining setting embodying the elegance of Moët & Chandon fused with accents of modernity.

Inspired by the meticulous artistry behind every bottle of Moët & Chandon, chefs brought the creative process to life with a menu featuring Smoked Chicken and Bresaola Ritz, Tarragon Prawns on The Riviera, Oven-Baked Wild Atlantic Grouper Vierge, and Blood Orange & Lime Zest Tres Leches. As glasses were filled, Osato Evbuomwan, Marketing Director Moët Hennessy, delivered an official welcome to Champagne Day before handing the stage over to host Banke Kuku. “Moët & Chandon is proud to champion not only exceptional winemaking but also the spirit of joy, human connection, and our enduring commitment to sustainability through programs like Natura Nostra. Thank you for joining us tonight as we honor the Maison’s past, present, and vision for the future." -Osato Evbuomwan.

Banke Kuku shared their interpretation of Moët & Chandon's savoir-faire, inspired by their journey to Épernay earlier in the year. Drawing from the abundance of inspiration from Moët & Chandon’s meticulous craftsmanship, Banke Kuku envisioned elements that captured the essence of inspiration and discovery, weaving in green hues, symbolising the lush landscapes of both cultures. The harmonious design was complemented by text in Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa, declaring, "There is no party without Moët & Chandon," paying homage to her cultural roots as she unveiled the bespoke creation. “What truly resonated with me during my visit was the spirit of endless creativity that permeates every aspect of champagne making. Tradition meets modernity here, with each detail reflecting a passion for excellence,” Kuku shared. “This spirit is what inspired my piece—a blend of boundless imagination and the meticulous skill I observed in Épernay. Our collaboration tonight beautifully intertwines Moët & Chandon’s timeless savoir-faire with African creativity.” - Banke Kuku.

Following Banke’s speech, a short video showcased the artistry behind the pieces and the experience shared by the seven African artisans in Épernay, offering guests a rare glimpse into their discovery of Moёt & Chandon and the meticulous craftsmanship involved in the creation of their piece. Guests also shared the opportunity to celebrate their personal achievements of the year by writing down their toasts and inserting them into golden capsules to take home and revisit as they reach new milestones throughout the years to come.

The event culminated in a vibrant homage to celebration and storytelling, with a performance from Waje and the unveiling of the Epernay to Africa photo wall. Just as every bottle of Moët & Chandon carries with it a story—of tradition, artistry, and passion—we are all storytellers at heart. The collection of memories tells the unique stories of the talented craftsmen and craftswomen who journeyed to the heart of Champagne, Épernay, to experience the savoir-faire of Moët & Chandon, and of the incredible guests who brought that same spirit of celebration with them in Africa.

As the Moët & Chandon Champagne Day 2024 ended, guests departed with a deepened appreciation for Moët & Chandon’s timeless craftsmanship and savoir-faire that infuses every bottle. Through the theme of Endless Creativity in Craftsmanship and the curated "Glamorously Crafted" dress code, Moët & Chandon, alongside host Banke Kuku, honored a toast to craft, community and celebration. The event was characterised as a memorable tribute to Moët & Chandon’s dedication to blending heritage, innovation, and celebration, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

---