50,000 Expected to attend Celebration Church’s Reboot Camp 2024 – December 12 -14

For several years Celebration Church International (CCI) has held its annual spiritual retreat, “The Reboot Camp”, a transformative spiritual retreat meeting.

This year CCI is set to record the highest record of attendance so far with the theme METAMORPHOSIS. The three-day spiritual retreat is set to bring together 50,000 believers physically and online at DayStar Christian Centre, Lagos, from December 12 to 14.

What is The Reboot Camp?

Reboot Camp is CCI’s annual gathering where Christians worldwide unite to refresh their faith, find clarity, and strengthen their convictions.

The meeting, known for its numerous worship, prayer, and teaching sessions, provides a chance to pause, disconnect from life’s daily demands, and engage deeply in worship and teachings that reinforce foundational Bible doctrines.

It offers a space for participants to seek divine guidance, prepare spiritually, and reboot for the year ahead.

Highlights and Guest Speakers

Attendees of this year's edition can look forward to powerful sessions featuring Celebration Church’s Lead Pastor, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, along with renowned music ministers including Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Tomi Favoured, Dunsin Oyekan, Prinx Emmanuel, and more.

Each session is designed to foster spiritual growth and holistic well-being, providing a memorable experience of worship, praise, and encouragement.

How to participate

Reboot Camp 2024 is open to all who wish to recharge, renew, and embark on a journey of spiritual transformation. For those seeking additional information on support, accommodation, or arrangements, please visit @ccitherebootcamp on Instagram.

---