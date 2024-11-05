5 Exciting highlights from 2024 Edition of Akada Children’s Book Festival

The Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) has become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s literary landscape since its inception in 2019.

Dedicated exclusively to children, this festival serves as a vibrant platform for promoting literacy and showcasing the talents of indigenous authors. The recent sixth edition, themed “Read Your Way,” took place on October 26, 2024, at the UPBEAT Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

With over 1,157 attendees this year, ACBF continues to foster a love of reading and cultural awareness among young Nigerians, highlighting the importance of local stories and authors in shaping children’s literature. Here are five highlights from this year’s festival that truly made it an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The Inaugural Akada Children’s Book of the Year Award

One of the most significant moments of ACBF 2024 was the presentation of the inaugural Akada Children’s Book of the Year Award, awarded to renowned author Lola Shoneyin for her picture book Anyibo and the Mother Hen. This recognition not only honors Shoneyin's contribution but also underscores ACBF's commitment to recognising and uplifting African storytelling for children, amplifying stories that reflect the realities and dreams of young Nigerian readers.

Nurturing Young Talents and Future Authors:

The festival recognised young illustrators and writers, with awards presented to Moyinoluwa and Auden Aiken for illustration and Tijani Hameedah and Prosper Illimiamhode Kadrils for writing. Other activities included a Young Authors’ Panel with Seyi Odewoye, author of Nala Am I Black and Proud and Omotorera Agun, author of The Marvellous Cat and Other Stories; theme songs performed by students from Dominican Nursery & Primary School, Princeton School and Grange School, with Grange School winning the Best Performance Award; a book chat with students from Leap for Joy School; and a drama performance by Kunbi's Music.

“Read Your Way”: The Theme:

This year’s theme, Read Your Way, reflected ACBF's mission to foster an inclusive reading culture, encouraging children to engage with literature that resonates with their personal and cultural experiences. The theme also addresses Nigeria’s pressing literacy challenges, underscoring the festival's essential role in building a stronger reading foundation for Nigerian children. By promoting stories that mirror their identities and backgrounds, ACBF aims to inspire a love for reading that empowers the next generation with knowledge and cultural pride.

Unforgettable Activities :

The festival was packed with engaging activities that sparked creativity and excitement among attendees. It showcased 29 original children's books created by Nigerian authors both locally and internationally. In addition to book readings, the festival featured Storytime sessions and book exhibitions, allowing children to meet their favorite authors and discover new stories. Engaging activities included a chess tournament with International Chess Master Femi Balogun; a STEM exhibition; a sip and paint session; pop quiz; giveaways; fun games for parents and children; all creating an atmosphere of learning, connection, and joyful exploration for everyone involved.

In addition, this year’s festival introduced a Yoruba-Themed Story Time, which aimed to celebrate and spotlight traditional story telling methods. This session not only engaged children with tales from their cultural heritage but also included interactive music, dance and drama, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the richness of Yoruba literature. This initiative aligns perfectly with the festival’s goal of promoting local narratives and fostering a sense of pride in Nigerian culture.

Insightful Sessions for Parents and Educators

ACBF 2024 recognised the vital role that parents and educators play in fostering literacy development. Insightful sessions were held to provide practical guidance on supporting children’s reading and writing skills. These workshops addressed common challenges faced by parents and teachers, equipping them with tools to nurture a love for literature in the younger generation.

The Akada Children’s Book Festival is an annual celebration of literature designed for young readers, and participation is open to everyone who shares a passion for fostering literacy among children. See more pictures from the event below:

