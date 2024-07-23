List of postal codes in Cross River State

This comprehensive guide provides an overview of these postal codes, which are essential for mail delivery, location identification, and administrative purposes.

Overview of postal codes

The postal codes in Cross River State range from 540001 to 562261. Each LGA and district within the state has specific codes assigned to them, facilitating efficient postal services. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for all LGAs in Cross River State.

Abi LGA

543101 - 543107

Akamkpa LGA

542101 - 542111

Akpabuyo LGA

541103 - 541115

Bakassi LGA

541106 - 541110

Bekwarra LGA

550102

Biase LGA

542107 - 542112

Boki LGA

551106 - 551111

Calabar Municipal LGA

540211 - 540281

Etung LGA

551102 - 551105

Ikom LGA

550105 - 562261

Obanliku LGA

552103 - 552111

Obubra LGA

551112 - 551118

Obudu LGA

552101 - 552109

Odukpani LGA

541101 - 541109

Ogoja LGA

550101 - 550112

Yakurr LGA

543101 & 543105

Yala LGA

550107 - 550113

Detailed postal codes in key areas

Calabar Municipal

Ediba: 540211

Ikot-Ansa: 540212

Ikot Omin: 540213

Airport: 540221

State Housing Estate: 540222

Bogobiri: 540241

Eta Agbor: 540242

Goldie: 540243

Dan Archibon: 540251

Ekpo Abasi: 540252

Uwanse: 540253

Egerton Area II: 540261

Stadium: 540261

Essien Town: 540271

Ikorinim: 540271

Calabar South

Key Areas: Holy Trinity Primary School, Nelson Mandella/Brooks, Salvation Army Primary School, Ballantyne Junction, Bedwell/Dan Archibong, Effio-Okoho/Iboku, and several others all share the postal code 540261 with specific distinctions based on districts and streets within Calabar South LGA.

Ikom Town

Mission Road: 550211

Obudu Road: 551241

Ogoja Road: 551251

Okim Osabor Road: 551252

Main Market Road: 562261

Boki LGA

Central Boki: 551106

Includes Kagbang, Isobendeghe, Ikang, Igel, Damere, Buanchor, and others.

Eastern Boki: 551107

Includes Ashishie, Bakum, Bamba, Bateriko, Beebo, and more.

NTA: 551109

Includes Ababene Ngo, Abayongho, Abebene Nta, Abenatek, Abinti, and others.

Odukpani LGA

New Netim: 541109

Odukpani East: 541102

Includes Archibong, Asabanka, Efeta, Enyanghanse, and more.

Odukpani West: 541101

Includes Abiakom, Adiabo Ikot-Otu, Akani Obio-Akim, Akim Akim, and others.

Okoyong South: 541108

Includes Akapa Uwet, Akpap-Okoyong, Asiaha Obufa Usang, Budeng, and more.

Ogoja LGA

Central Ogoja: 550109

Includes Mabuna Fram, Mafung, Mbok, Mfom II, Mkpakua, and others.

Gabu: 550112

Includes Abioghole, Adikpe Yole, Ega, Gabu, and more.

Gakem: 550108

Includes Akaraba, Akpakpa, Atuana, Ayandie, Betin, and more.

Mbube: 550104

Includes Abi-Irruan, Abuekpu, Adayom, Akatem, Aragbam, and more.

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

