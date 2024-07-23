ADVERTISEMENT
List of postal codes in Cross River State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Cross River State [CrossRiverState]
Cross River State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has a wide range of postal codes assigned to its various Local Government Areas (LGAs).

This comprehensive guide provides an overview of these postal codes, which are essential for mail delivery, location identification, and administrative purposes.

The postal codes in Cross River State range from 540001 to 562261. Each LGA and district within the state has specific codes assigned to them, facilitating efficient postal services. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for all LGAs in Cross River State.

  • 543101 - 543107
  • 542101 - 542111
  • 541103 - 541115
  • 541106 - 541110
  • 550102
  • 542107 - 542112
  • 551106 - 551111
  • 540211 - 540281
  • 551102 - 551105
  • 550105 - 562261
  • 552103 - 552111
  • 551112 - 551118
  • 552101 - 552109
  • 541101 - 541109
  • 550101 - 550112
  • 543101 & 543105
  • 550107 - 550113
  • Ediba: 540211
  • Ikot-Ansa: 540212
  • Ikot Omin: 540213
  • Airport: 540221
  • State Housing Estate: 540222
  • Bogobiri: 540241
  • Eta Agbor: 540242
  • Goldie: 540243
  • Dan Archibon: 540251
  • Ekpo Abasi: 540252
  • Uwanse: 540253
  • Egerton Area II: 540261
  • Stadium: 540261
  • Essien Town: 540271
  • Ikorinim: 540271
  • Key Areas: Holy Trinity Primary School, Nelson Mandella/Brooks, Salvation Army Primary School, Ballantyne Junction, Bedwell/Dan Archibong, Effio-Okoho/Iboku, and several others all share the postal code 540261 with specific distinctions based on districts and streets within Calabar South LGA.
  • Mission Road: 550211
  • Obudu Road: 551241
  • Ogoja Road: 551251
  • Okim Osabor Road: 551252
  • Main Market Road: 562261
  • Central Boki: 551106
  • Includes Kagbang, Isobendeghe, Ikang, Igel, Damere, Buanchor, and others.
  • Eastern Boki: 551107
  • Includes Ashishie, Bakum, Bamba, Bateriko, Beebo, and more.
  • NTA: 551109
  • Includes Ababene Ngo, Abayongho, Abebene Nta, Abenatek, Abinti, and others.
  • New Netim: 541109
  • Odukpani East: 541102
  • Includes Archibong, Asabanka, Efeta, Enyanghanse, and more.
  • Odukpani West: 541101
  • Includes Abiakom, Adiabo Ikot-Otu, Akani Obio-Akim, Akim Akim, and others.
  • Okoyong South: 541108
  • Includes Akapa Uwet, Akpap-Okoyong, Asiaha Obufa Usang, Budeng, and more.
  • Central Ogoja: 550109
  • Includes Mabuna Fram, Mafung, Mbok, Mfom II, Mkpakua, and others.
  • Gabu: 550112
  • Includes Abioghole, Adikpe Yole, Ega, Gabu, and more.
  • Gakem: 550108
  • Includes Akaraba, Akpakpa, Atuana, Ayandie, Betin, and more.
  • Mbube: 550104
  • Includes Abi-Irruan, Abuekpu, Adayom, Akatem, Aragbam, and more.

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Cross River State Postal Code

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

