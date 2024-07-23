Cross River State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has a wide range of postal codes assigned to its various Local Government Areas (LGAs).
List of postal codes in Cross River State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Recommended articles
This comprehensive guide provides an overview of these postal codes, which are essential for mail delivery, location identification, and administrative purposes.
Overview of postal codes
The postal codes in Cross River State range from 540001 to 562261. Each LGA and district within the state has specific codes assigned to them, facilitating efficient postal services. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for all LGAs in Cross River State.
Abi LGA
- 543101 - 543107
Akamkpa LGA
- 542101 - 542111
Akpabuyo LGA
- 541103 - 541115
Bakassi LGA
- 541106 - 541110
Bekwarra LGA
- 550102
Biase LGA
- 542107 - 542112
Boki LGA
- 551106 - 551111
Calabar Municipal LGA
- 540211 - 540281
Etung LGA
- 551102 - 551105
Ikom LGA
- 550105 - 562261
Obanliku LGA
- 552103 - 552111
Obubra LGA
- 551112 - 551118
Obudu LGA
- 552101 - 552109
Odukpani LGA
- 541101 - 541109
Ogoja LGA
- 550101 - 550112
Yakurr LGA
- 543101 & 543105
Yala LGA
- 550107 - 550113
Detailed postal codes in key areas
Calabar Municipal
- Ediba: 540211
- Ikot-Ansa: 540212
- Ikot Omin: 540213
- Airport: 540221
- State Housing Estate: 540222
- Bogobiri: 540241
- Eta Agbor: 540242
- Goldie: 540243
- Dan Archibon: 540251
- Ekpo Abasi: 540252
- Uwanse: 540253
- Egerton Area II: 540261
- Stadium: 540261
- Essien Town: 540271
- Ikorinim: 540271
Calabar South
- Key Areas: Holy Trinity Primary School, Nelson Mandella/Brooks, Salvation Army Primary School, Ballantyne Junction, Bedwell/Dan Archibong, Effio-Okoho/Iboku, and several others all share the postal code 540261 with specific distinctions based on districts and streets within Calabar South LGA.
Ikom Town
- Mission Road: 550211
- Obudu Road: 551241
- Ogoja Road: 551251
- Okim Osabor Road: 551252
- Main Market Road: 562261
Boki LGA
- Central Boki: 551106
- Includes Kagbang, Isobendeghe, Ikang, Igel, Damere, Buanchor, and others.
- Eastern Boki: 551107
- Includes Ashishie, Bakum, Bamba, Bateriko, Beebo, and more.
- NTA: 551109
- Includes Ababene Ngo, Abayongho, Abebene Nta, Abenatek, Abinti, and others.
Odukpani LGA
- New Netim: 541109
- Odukpani East: 541102
- Includes Archibong, Asabanka, Efeta, Enyanghanse, and more.
- Odukpani West: 541101
- Includes Abiakom, Adiabo Ikot-Otu, Akani Obio-Akim, Akim Akim, and others.
- Okoyong South: 541108
- Includes Akapa Uwet, Akpap-Okoyong, Asiaha Obufa Usang, Budeng, and more.
Ogoja LGA
- Central Ogoja: 550109
- Includes Mabuna Fram, Mafung, Mbok, Mfom II, Mkpakua, and others.
- Gabu: 550112
- Includes Abioghole, Adikpe Yole, Ega, Gabu, and more.
- Gakem: 550108
- Includes Akaraba, Akpakpa, Atuana, Ayandie, Betin, and more.
- Mbube: 550104
- Includes Abi-Irruan, Abuekpu, Adayom, Akatem, Aragbam, and more.
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Cross River State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng