Top 5 free messaging apps to use if WhatsApp exits Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are 5 messaging apps that could replace WhatsApp if it exits Nigeria.

Free messaging app to use in Nigeria [shuttershock]
Free messaging app to use in Nigeria [shuttershock]

WhatsApp is one of Nigeria's top messaging apps, second only to Facebook and Instagram which is owned by the same parent company, Meta.

People of all ages use WhatsApp, and various organisations and groups maintain WhatsApp groups.

Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has imposed a hefty $220 million fine on WhatsApp for violating data privacy laws.

In response to the hefty fine and additional regulatory demands, Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, is considering pulling out of the Nigerian market.

Snapchat is one of the best messaging apps [VOI]
Snapchat is one of the best messaging apps [VOI] Pulse Nigeria

I used to hate Snapchat, but now I'm a huge fan. Don't be fooled by the idea that it's only for nefarious activities. It's actually a great messaging app.

While it's famous for disappearing messages, Snapchat filters and video chat features also make it a popular choice for me and many people.

Telegram [congressintercultural]
Telegram [congressintercultural] Pulse Nigeria

For those managing numerous group chats, Telegram is the ideal app. It boasts a superior user interface compared to WhatsApp, offers better emojis and reactions, and also provides excellent video calling options.

However, Telegram's feature of announcing new members is a drawback. I'm not keen on it broadcasting my contacts to everyone.

ALSO READ: How to find someone on WhatsApp using your iPhone or Android

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Business Insider USA

WeChat is a Chinese instant messaging, social media, and mobile payment app.

Launched in 2011, and available in Nigeria, it became the world's largest standalone mobile app in 2018 with over 1 billion monthly active users, offering voice and video calls, payment services, and social media integration.

Discord [IGN]
Discord [IGN] Pulse Nigeria

Discord was once made for gamers, but it has since grown to become a popular chat program for a variety of groups and communities thanks to its customisable features, voice and video calls, text messaging, and server creation tools.

Signal messaging app [Signal]
Signal messaging app [Signal] Pulse Nigeria

Unlike WhatsApp, it has a strong privacy and encryption feature.

Signal is an encrypted messaging service that enables instant messaging, voice calls, and video calls, allowing users to send text, voice notes, images, videos, and other files, either individually or in groups.

Although it’s not certain if WhatsApp will exit Nigeria, there are many other apps to send instant messages if that ever happens.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

