Top 5 free messaging apps to use if WhatsApp exits Nigeria

People of all ages use WhatsApp, and various organisations and groups maintain WhatsApp groups.

Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has imposed a hefty $220 million fine on WhatsApp for violating data privacy laws.

In response to the hefty fine and additional regulatory demands, Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, is considering pulling out of the Nigerian market.

So, what apps would we have left if WhatsApp leaves Nigeria?

1. Snapchat

I used to hate Snapchat, but now I'm a huge fan. Don't be fooled by the idea that it's only for nefarious activities. It's actually a great messaging app.

While it's famous for disappearing messages, Snapchat filters and video chat features also make it a popular choice for me and many people.

2. Telegram

For those managing numerous group chats, Telegram is the ideal app. It boasts a superior user interface compared to WhatsApp, offers better emojis and reactions, and also provides excellent video calling options.

However, Telegram's feature of announcing new members is a drawback. I'm not keen on it broadcasting my contacts to everyone.

3. WeChat

WeChat is a Chinese instant messaging, social media, and mobile payment app.

Launched in 2011, and available in Nigeria, it became the world's largest standalone mobile app in 2018 with over 1 billion monthly active users, offering voice and video calls, payment services, and social media integration.

4. Discord

Discord was once made for gamers, but it has since grown to become a popular chat program for a variety of groups and communities thanks to its customisable features, voice and video calls, text messaging, and server creation tools.

5. Signal

Unlike WhatsApp, it has a strong privacy and encryption feature.

Signal is an encrypted messaging service that enables instant messaging, voice calls, and video calls, allowing users to send text, voice notes, images, videos, and other files, either individually or in groups.