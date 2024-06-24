ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons every girl should have a guy best friend

Anna Ajayi

A best friend who brings something special to your life can't be confined to a single gender.

Having a guy best friend is a good idea [Pinterest]
Life is all about building strong connections with people who make you laugh, support your dreams, and have your back no matter what.

Sometimes, girls might wonder if having a guy best friend is a good idea. Well, the answer is a resounding yes!

Maybe you already have a squad of amazing girlfriends, but there's something truly special about the bond between a girl and her guy bestie.

Here are 5 reasons why every girl should consider having a fantastic guy best friend by her side:

Guys and girls see the world a little differently. Your guy friend can offer a fresh take on situations, helping you see things from another angle.

Your guy friend helps you see things from another angle [Pinterest]
Maybe you're having a fight with your other best friend, and your guy BFF can offer a more neutral viewpoint. Or perhaps you're nervous about asking someone out, and he can give some honest (and maybe funny) advice from a guy's perspective.

We all know the power of girl code – the unspoken rules of friendship between girls. But there's also a "guy code" out there, and your guy friend can be your translator. He can explain why that guy might have acted weird or what a text message from a crush might really mean. Plus, having a guy friend can help you understand the whole "guy world" a bit better, which can be pretty handy when navigating friendships or crushes.

Let's be honest, sometimes friendships with other girls can get a little dramatic. But guy friends can often be more chill and less prone to gossip or misunderstandings. They might not care as much about the latest fashion trend or celebrity feud, which can be a refreshing change of pace. With your guy BFF, you can just relax, be yourself, and have fun without worrying about unnecessary drama.

Girls should be open to having a guy best friend [Pinterest]
Need someone to watch the latest action movie marathon, or go on a spontaneous late-night hangout? Guy friends are up for anything! They might be more willing to try new activities or experiences you wouldn't necessarily do with your other friends.

Guy friends are up for anything [Pinterest]
Plus, having a guy by your side can sometimes make you feel safer and more confident when trying something new.

Just like your girl best friends, a guy BFF will have your back no matter what. He'll be there to celebrate your successes and pick you up when you're feeling down.

A guy BFF will have your back no matter what [Pinterest]
He might even offer to walk you home at night or help you fix a flat tyre – guy friends can be surprisingly protective.

Of course, friendships come in all shapes and sizes. There are no rules saying you have to have a guy best friend. But if you're open to it, having a fantastic guy BFF in your life can bring a whole new level of fun, support, and understanding.

ALSO READ: Can a male and female ever truly be best friends?

So next time you meet a cool guy who shares your interests, don't be afraid to strike up a friendship. You might just find yourself with a lifelong best friend who brings something extra special to your life.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

