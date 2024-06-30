ADVERTISEMENT
The God Question: I am a methodist deaconess and no pastor will dare ask me for money

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, she spoke about receiving miracles, her proof that God healed her and why no pastor will ever ask her for money after she has paid her tithe.

A Methodist deaconess [This image was generated using the AI model DALL·E]
A Methodist deaconess [This image was generated using the AI model DALL·E]
Her rule is to never question the pastor publicly, focus on herself, read her bible and seek the face of her God.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length

I believe in God. I believe in him because he’s the creator of Heaven and the Earth. He created us to know him as our God, and for that, He is the one that we all must give honour to.

I was born a Christian. I had always gone to church. But I was not serious until I got married and started going to the Methodist Church.

He does miracles. I am a living witness to his miracles. Many years ago, I was sick and I had no idea I had high blood pressure at the time. I was the head of standards at a government parastatal leading the quality assurance department. You can imagine having such a role in civil service. So it was a high-pressure job.

Then one day I was shaking. I went to the hospital and the doctor checked my BP and said it was very high. He was surprised I could have walked to the hospital myself, just because of how high my blood pressure was. He asked that I be admitted. But I put my trust in God.

I was praying and then when they checked me after, my BP went down. Everyone was surprised.

The proof that it was God is that I asked him to make me whole and He did. I thanked God that my blood pressure came down.

I agree most of the time but sometimes I disagree.

So here is how I operate as a Christian. When my pastor preaches his sermon, I don't object. I don't agree with everything, but I won't disagree with him. It's not my place to disagree with him.

When the sermon is delivered, it’s supposed to direct you as a Christian. If you have any doubt you can also read your bible further for clarity. I can't be against any minister of God.

ALSO READ: The God Question: I think about God's existence but I try not to stress myself

Look, I never say in church I don't agree. How will I say I disagree with what he is telling us? I can't say a thing like that to my pastor. I can never be against my pastor like that.

Not at all. I'm not scared of him.

I don't know if my pastor has the fear of God. I only know about myself and I fear God. I don't know about other people. I only know what I was instructed by God to do, which is to fear my creator.

I don't go there to worship any pastor. I go to pray to my God. But I listen to a pastor. I don’t do that. Some people worship their pastor, but not me.

A Methodist deaconess [This image was generated using the AI model DALL·E]
No pastor has ever asked me for money. I have never seen it. They do it to other people. But never to me. I do my Sunday contribution. I only get so close to them. I’m never the first to jump out when they say they want an extra contribution so they know not me. I pay my tithe.

I never consider it. I have no reason to suspect the money is not being used for the work of God. But I understand why many people feel that some pastors might be taking the money for themselves.

It depends on the churches. In my church, we have a leadership made up of elders, they meet and monitor the spending of the church money. But when you have churches owned by a single person, like with all these new-generation churches, then something like that can happen. But even then, as a member, you should not be thinking about that at all.

In my church, we have that leadership, so I don't need to put my eyes on it. It's my church I know. I don't go here and there looking for God.

They should say something. God can use them. God can speak to them. They are human beings like us. They can be political.

