The God Question: I am a methodist deaconess and no pastor will dare ask me for money

Her rule is to never question the pastor publicly, focus on herself, read her bible and seek the face of her God.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, she spoke about receiving miracles, her proof that God healed her and why no pastor will ever ask her for money after she has paid her tithe.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in God. I believe in him because he’s the creator of Heaven and the Earth. He created us to know him as our God, and for that, He is the one that we all must give honour to.

Where did your relationship with God start?

I was born a Christian. I had always gone to church. But I was not serious until I got married and started going to the Methodist Church.

What assurance do you have that He exists?

He does miracles. I am a living witness to his miracles. Many years ago, I was sick and I had no idea I had high blood pressure at the time. I was the head of standards at a government parastatal leading the quality assurance department. You can imagine having such a role in civil service. So it was a high-pressure job.

Then one day I was shaking. I went to the hospital and the doctor checked my BP and said it was very high. He was surprised I could have walked to the hospital myself, just because of how high my blood pressure was. He asked that I be admitted. But I put my trust in God.

I was praying and then when they checked me after, my BP went down. Everyone was surprised.

What is the proof that it was God who did it?

The proof that it was God is that I asked him to make me whole and He did. I thanked God that my blood pressure came down.

Are there times when you disagree with sermons in church?

I agree most of the time but sometimes I disagree.

Do you ever tell your pastor you disagree?

So here is how I operate as a Christian. When my pastor preaches his sermon, I don't object. I don't agree with everything, but I won't disagree with him. It's not my place to disagree with him.

When the sermon is delivered, it’s supposed to direct you as a Christian. If you have any doubt you can also read your bible further for clarity. I can't be against any minister of God.

But people might learn from your dissent, so why not share it?

Look, I never say in church I don't agree. How will I say I disagree with what he is telling us? I can't say a thing like that to my pastor. I can never be against my pastor like that.

Do you fear your pastor?

Not at all. I'm not scared of him.

What assurance do you have that your pastor has the fear of God?

I don't know if my pastor has the fear of God. I only know about myself and I fear God. I don't know about other people. I only know what I was instructed by God to do, which is to fear my creator.

Are there times when you worry about being led astray by a pastor?

I don't go there to worship any pastor. I go to pray to my God. But I listen to a pastor. I don’t do that. Some people worship their pastor, but not me.

What do you think of the huge contributions demanded by some churches these days of members?

No pastor has ever asked me for money. I have never seen it. They do it to other people. But never to me. I do my Sunday contribution. I only get so close to them. I’m never the first to jump out when they say they want an extra contribution so they know not me. I pay my tithe.

But don’t you think about how the money is spent?

I never consider it. I have no reason to suspect the money is not being used for the work of God. But I understand why many people feel that some pastors might be taking the money for themselves.

It depends on the churches. In my church, we have a leadership made up of elders, they meet and monitor the spending of the church money. But when you have churches owned by a single person, like with all these new-generation churches, then something like that can happen. But even then, as a member, you should not be thinking about that at all.

In my church, we have that leadership, so I don't need to put my eyes on it. It's my church I know. I don't go here and there looking for God.

These days pastors speak about politics. What do you think of that?