What can Africa and Oceania learn from each other's gaming laws?

That’s why they vary significantly by country. The US for example has a complex legal landscape where gaming laws differ from state to state.

While national federal law bans sports betting across the country (except for specific exemptions like Nevada), individual states have the power to legalise and regulate gambling in their territory.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Gambling Commission regulates all gambling, including every gambling venue whether land-based or an online casino. The UK is one of the most liberal in allowing licensed online gambling, with strict rules ensuring fairness, preventing crime and protecting vulnerable individuals.

The laws are perhaps most confusing in China, where gambling is mostly highly illegal. But then the island of Macau is the largest gambling hub in the world and operates under a special administrative region with separate laws from China.

What about the gambling laws in Africa and Oceania?

Africa

South Africa has the most developed gambling framework in Africa.

In Africa, gambling laws are diverse and vary greatly from country to country. The continent has seen a significant rise in both land-based and online gambling, but the regulatory frameworks are still developing in many places.

It’s a well-regulated system for land-based casinos, lotteries and sports betting. Online sports betting is legal but online casinos remain illegal.

In many African countries, online gambling (especially sports betting) has surged due to the increase in mobile phones. However, legal frameworks are often underdeveloped, leaving players vulnerable to unregulated sites.

Countries like Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda have gambling industries regulated by local authorities. In many cases, gambling is legal in lotteries and sports betting but remains unregulated or underdeveloped in online casinos.

In North Africa, where Islamic law has a significant influence, gambling is generally prohibited. Some forms of government-controlled gambling (like lotteries) may be permitted.

Overall, many African countries struggle with enforcement due to weak legal frameworks and corruption.

Oceania

In Oceania, gambling laws are much more developed and structured, with clear regulations governing land-based and online activities.

The region's approach is generally more liberal than Africa's – but with stringent controls on responsible gambling and consumer protection.

Australia is one of the world’s largest gambling markets per capita. Gambling is regulated by each state.

New Zealand's gambling is also tightly regulated. The Gambling Act of 2003 allows for licensed land-based casinos, sports betting and lotteries.

Regulations are coming into place so the country can take advantage of the profits made by an online version of a casino via taxes.

The government controls certain online gambling through Lotto NZ and TAB NZ (sports betting).

Gambling in New Zealand is regulated with a focus on ensuring that a portion of gambling proceeds benefits the community, particularly through grants and charitable funds.

In smaller Pacific Island nations like Fiji, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, gambling is generally legal but less developed compared to Australia and New Zealand. Some nations have turned to gambling as a means of boosting tourism and foreign investment, often setting up special zones or licensing systems for casinos.

How do the gaming laws in Africa and Oceania compare?

In Oceania, countries like Australia and New Zealand have well-established regulatory frameworks for both land-based and online gambling, with a strong emphasis on responsible gambling. Gambling plays a major economic role in countries like Australia, generating significant revenue for both operators and governments.

While South Africa has developed regulations, many other African countries have less mature or fragmented legal systems, especially for online gambling. Online gambling is a growing industry in Africa, but regulations are inconsistent. Countries like Kenya and Nigeria allow online sports betting, but enforcement and consumer protection remain challenges.

While gambling is a growing industry in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, the lack of strong regulation limits its economic potential in many other countries.

What’s the future for these areas?

Recent developments in gambling laws in Africa and Oceania highlight the emerging trends in these regions. In New Zealand, the government is taking steps to introduce more liberalized online gambling regulations. A new framework for online casinos is being developed, with licenses expected to be issued by 2026.

This move aims to enhance consumer protection and ensure tax revenue stays within the country. Strict limitations on advertising and the number of licenses available will be central to this approach. The government has opened public consultations to involve communities in shaping this regulatory environment.