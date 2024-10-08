ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s Oando among final bidders to acquire Trinidad’s refinery

Segun Adeyemi

The criteria for finalists included a concrete restart plan, robust operational timelines, and a clear path to refinery activation—a requirement heightened by Trinidad and Tobago's historical role as a petroleum product supplier to Nigeria.

A crude oil refinery. [Facebook]
A crude oil refinery. [Facebook]

During the country's national budget presentation, Trinidad's Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, revealed the shortlist, highlighting Oando as one of three companies competing to revitalise the long-defunct refinery.

"After evaluating 10 initial proposals, we narrowed down to three final contenders," Imbert said, listing Oando alongside Trinidad's CRO Consortium and American energy firm INCA Energy.

"A formal Request for Proposals process will now follow, aimed at selecting the company best suited to restart the refinery, should it prove feasible," he added, underscoring the strategic criteria that guided the selection.

Trinidad launched the bidding process in February 2024, enlisting US-based Scotia Capital to facilitate the refinery's procurement.

The move highlights contrasting fortunes for Nigeria's oil refineries. While the Petrotrin facility in Trinidad is eyeing rejuvenation, Nigeria's state-run refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna have remained dormant despite multiple revitalisation promises by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Missed production deadlines at the Port Harcourt refinery further underscore Nigeria's struggle to revive domestic production.

The final decision on Petrotrin's fate could have implications for both Trinidad's energy sector and Nigeria's dependency on foreign petroleum products.

Amber Energy Drink unveils stylish PET bottle in Spell & Win Promo: Early Christmas

Amber Energy Drink unveils stylish PET bottle in Spell & Win Promo: Early Christmas

Prepaid meters [The Guardian Nigeria]

Here are 5 tips to help your prepaid last longer

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

CBN sells $543m to banks to check FX market volatility

Your Face, the Only Access - OPay develops transaction shield to ensure security for you

Your Face, the Only Access - OPay invent transaction shield to ensure security