ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Leading software company, Tribearc enters Nigeria, hosts email marketing webinar

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTribearc: Africa’s leading software company, Tribearc is hosting business experts, developers, communicators and tech enthusiasts to a webinar on the top trends in email marketing.

Opeyemi Emmanuel, CEO, Tribearc
Opeyemi Emmanuel, CEO, Tribearc

This online event is slated to take place on Friday 17 March, 2023 by 10 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The webinar titled ‘Email Marketing Trends: How To Scale Up Your Business By Over 50% in 2023’ will educate attendees on leveraging artificial intelligence to write powerful emails, email segmentation and deliverability, email marketing campaign measurement amongst other important tips.

Tribearc enters the Nigerian market with exciting offers and a feature that allows all its users to purchase its different products in the currency of their choice. Nigerians can pay for its products using their Naira debit cards. Tribearc also offers 99.9% guaranteed email deliverability and automatic email verification ensuring all transactional mails are sent quickly.

“Tribearc is invested in helping marketers, developers, content creators and entrepreneurs gain more leads, verify these leads and nurture their customers with email automation, apply useful APIs and webhooks, engage customers with its well tested free email marketing copies, build landing pages, host online courses and many more features,” says Opeyemi Emmanuel, CEO at Tribearc.

“We provide everything a developer and marketer needs to succeed in business. We believe that by sharing the best tools with Africans, we can continue to improve the business environment and empower the tech ecosystem.”

Statistica estimates that the number of email users across the world were 4.3 billion people as at 2022, growing to at least 4.6 billion and yielding an estimated revenue of at least US $11 billion by the end of 2023. This makes software providers like Tribearc ever more relevant.

Email marketing is fast becoming the go-to marketing strategy for many Nigerian businesses due to its affordability, detailed data analysis and good audience reach. Email marketing continues to serve as a personal means of communicating a brand’s message while directly increasing traffic for a business’ website.

Hence Tribearc’s mandate is to ensure that more entrepreneurs, developers and marketers have the necessary digital tools to succeed in the African continent. Tribearc is available on www.tribearc.com.

The Tribearc team can be contacted via email on hello@tribearc.com Calls and messages can be sent to +234-704-212-4554 and +234-708-000-9967 Also follow @tribearc on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

_----_

#FeatureByTribearc

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0

Leading software company, Tribearc enters Nigeria, hosts email marketing webinar

Leading software company, Tribearc enters Nigeria, hosts email marketing webinar

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

World Bank president David Malpass will step down in June

World Bank president David Malpass will step down in June

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

5 important takeaways from the Nigerian president's new currency directives

5 important takeaways from the Nigerian president's new currency directives

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Forbes Wealthiest People in Africa 2023 Cover

Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa in 2023 according to Forbes

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Discovering Africa: The top 10 largest countries by area

Dangote Sinotruck Factory

High expectations for Dangote Sinotruck as the company boasts a production capacity of 10,000 units per year

New Naira: We didn't see these challenges coming - CBN admits. (Channels TV)

New Naira: We didn't see these challenges coming - CBN admits