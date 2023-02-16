Leading software company, Tribearc enters Nigeria, hosts email marketing webinar

The webinar titled ‘Email Marketing Trends: How To Scale Up Your Business By Over 50% in 2023’ will educate attendees on leveraging artificial intelligence to write powerful emails, email segmentation and deliverability, email marketing campaign measurement amongst other important tips.

Tribearc enters the Nigerian market with exciting offers and a feature that allows all its users to purchase its different products in the currency of their choice. Nigerians can pay for its products using their Naira debit cards. Tribearc also offers 99.9% guaranteed email deliverability and automatic email verification ensuring all transactional mails are sent quickly.

“Tribearc is invested in helping marketers, developers, content creators and entrepreneurs gain more leads, verify these leads and nurture their customers with email automation, apply useful APIs and webhooks, engage customers with its well tested free email marketing copies, build landing pages, host online courses and many more features,” says Opeyemi Emmanuel, CEO at Tribearc.

“We provide everything a developer and marketer needs to succeed in business. We believe that by sharing the best tools with Africans, we can continue to improve the business environment and empower the tech ecosystem.”

Statistica estimates that the number of email users across the world were 4.3 billion people as at 2022, growing to at least 4.6 billion and yielding an estimated revenue of at least US $11 billion by the end of 2023. This makes software providers like Tribearc ever more relevant.

Email marketing is fast becoming the go-to marketing strategy for many Nigerian businesses due to its affordability, detailed data analysis and good audience reach. Email marketing continues to serve as a personal means of communicating a brand’s message while directly increasing traffic for a business’ website.

Hence Tribearc’s mandate is to ensure that more entrepreneurs, developers and marketers have the necessary digital tools to succeed in the African continent. Tribearc is available on www.tribearc.com.

The Tribearc team can be contacted via email on hello@tribearc.com Calls and messages can be sent to +234-704-212-4554 and +234-708-000-9967 Also follow @tribearc on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

