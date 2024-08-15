ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG grew foreign reserves by $4bn since January – Edun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN had said it plans to double the diasporas’ remittance through a steady flow of foreign exchange into the country.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun [Twitter:@IU_Wakilii·]
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun [Twitter:@IU_Wakilii·]

Recommended articles

Edun said this on Thursday in Lagos, at an investor meeting for the issuance 500 million dollars FGN bond.

He said that the aggregate Federal Government revenue had more than doubled

He said that the implementation of robust fiscal policies and reforms aimed at enhancing revenue collection efficiency across various sectors was responsible for the improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the external reserves reached 35.05 billion dollars as of July.

The CBN had said it plans to double the diasporas’ remittance through a steady flow of foreign exchange into the country.

According to Edun, the macroeconomic reforms of the President Bola Tinubu administration have begun yielding fruits.

He said that targeted interventions are being implemented across the country.

“In macroeconomic reforms, the pains come first before the benefits. There have been interventions that gave direct payments to individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The process was difficult at first, but with technology and determination, it has been speeded up.

“Last month, a million households representing five million people received their payments. That will be maintained and increased,” he said.

He said that small-scale businesses were getting funds at an interest rate of nine per cent per annum.

The minister said that the ₦70,000 minimum wage and wage adjustment for certain categories of government workers on the consolidated salary structure would soon be implemented.

“The minimum wage is a law, and it is just about following the law. Fiscal autonomy for Local Government Councils is also an aspect that the law deals with,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hacking: No disruption in our online transactions, GTBank customers

Hacking: No disruption in our online transactions, GTBank customers

FG grew foreign reserves by $4bn since January – Edun

FG grew foreign reserves by $4bn since January – Edun

10 countries with the most international airports

10 countries with the most international airports

Africa Creative Market Announces 3rd Edition: 'Innovation meets Imagination'

Africa Creative Market Announces 3rd Edition: 'Innovation meets Imagination'

Nigeria's inflation rate falls to 33.40% in July

Nigeria's inflation rate falls to 33.40% in July

4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements

4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements

Customers' data at risk as hackers seize GTBank website

Customers' data at risk as hackers seize GTBank website

53 startups shut down in 7 African countries — how many are Nigerian?

53 startups shut down in 7 African countries — how many are Nigerian?

We've not fixed petrol price - Dangote Refinery dismisses ₦650/litre speculation

We've not fixed petrol price - Dangote Refinery dismisses ₦650/litre speculation

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

82.36% of Heritage Bank depositors receive over ₦5 million each from NDIC [Premium Times Nigeria]

82.36% of Heritage Bank depositors receive over ₦5 million each from NDIC

The ascent of Access Holdings as a global force

The ascent of Access Holdings as a global force

Top 10 tech innovations transforming startup operations

Top 10 tech innovations transforming startup operations

Block’s TBD announces hackathon grants to address gaps in payment systems across Africa

Block’s TBD announces hackathon grants to address payment gaps across Africa