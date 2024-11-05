Richest Female Forex Trader in West Africa: Preshbae adds ₦180m Mercedes Benz AMG

Precious Madueke, better known as Preshbae, holds the title of richest female forex trader in West Africa.

Recently, she was honored with the Best Female Trader in West Africa and Boss Girl in Forex awards from Deriv Broker, solidifying her standing as a leader in the forex industry.

Born and raised in Lagos, Preshbae’s journey is marked by determination, expertise, and ambition. She holds a degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Lagos and began trading with a vision of achieving financial freedom. Her strategic investments have built her a net worth exceeding $1 million, with her latest asset being a 2022 Mercedes Benz AMG, valued at 180 million Naira.

Beyond personal achievements, Preshbae has received the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador Award for her dedication to youth empowerment and innovation across West Africa.

In a field traditionally dominated by men, Preshbae’s success as the richest female forex trader in West Africa is an inspiring example of what’s possible. Her story of resilience, empowerment, and excellence makes her a role model and a powerful force for change in the financial landscape.

---