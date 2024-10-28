VIP programs in online casinos: perks, rewards, and how to join

VIP programs offered by online casinos grant special privileges to members.

This includes special bonuses, cashback offers, and faster withdrawals. Around the world, most online casinos offer gamblers some form of VIP package. This helps iGaming sites maintain customers and remain ahead of competitors. For some sites, VIP packages provide gamblers with cashback on losses and bonus funds.

Online poker sites also offer unique VIP perks. According to poker expert Filip Jovchevski, loyalty rewards can come in many forms, such as cash bonuses, tournament tickets, exclusive promotions and even physical merchandise or trips. He says that when you start playing online poker, your rewards will be lower but increase incrementally through experience.

What is an online casino VIP program?

A casino VIP program refers to the range of exclusive benefits an iGaming platform offers to its most frequent players. They’re designed to make regular players feel appreciated and valued; VIP benefits are also offered to encourage gamblers to use the site exclusively and in the long term. After all, 83% of customers state that a loyalty program encourages them to use a brand again.

Not only do VIP programs provide players with special bonuses and prizes, but they also grant them access to exclusive games and tournaments. VIPs can play against other frequent players in these high-roller games for huge cash prizes.

VIP programs essentially gamify online casinos. They give gamblers a sense of purpose besides simply winning and losing a gamble. Losing a game of poker isn’t a total loss, as it can still help you progress towards VIP status. On most casino sites, accounts are boosted every time a deposit is made.

How do you gain VIP status?

As a means of saying thank you to its customers, casinos frequently grant VIP status to players who play regularly, bet largely, and participate in a range of games. Normally, VIP access is determined based on a points system. As new players use the casino’s facilities, they collect points based on their activity. For example, meeting wagering requirements will gain them a set amount of points, as will participating in specific tournaments.

VIP entry will either be automatic or invitation-based. After a few casino sessions, you may find that your account has been upgraded to VIP. Alternatively, you may receive an email asking whether or not you’d like to become a VIP member. If you play casino regularly enough to receive a VIP invite, it's definitely worth accepting.

Some casinos have tiered VIP programs. In this case, you’ll move up and down based on a points system. Basic VIP status will only grant you to some tournaments, while premium VIP status will grant you to top-flight poker games.

The benefits of VIP packages

Online casinos often use VIP packages as a means of competing with one another, the same way they do with regular bonuses. Every online casino is trying to outdo the next online casino by offering more exclusivity and bigger bonuses. The fact that the average gambler holds three accounts proves how easily persuaded gamblers can be to sign up for alternative sites.

For the reasons mentioned above, you’ll often find that the VIP package on one gambling site differs dramatically from the package on another website. However, there are specific perks you can expect from most packages. The most common benefits offered by VIP packages are as follows:

Exclusive bonuses - All casino sites offer bonuses such as sign-up, deposit, and no-deposit bonuses. However, once you gain VIP status, you’re granted an even wider and higher-valued range of bonuses. Typically, VIPs are offered bigger deposit bonuses, higher match percentages, and more free spins. As aforementioned, VIPs can also receive special gifts, such as tickets to events, luxury items, and even holiday offers.

- All casino sites offer bonuses such as sign-up, deposit, and no-deposit bonuses. However, once you gain VIP status, you’re granted an even wider and higher-valued range of bonuses. Typically, VIPs are offered bigger deposit bonuses, higher match percentages, and more free spins. As aforementioned, VIPs can also receive special gifts, such as tickets to events, luxury items, and even holiday offers. Cashback offers - The more a gambler plays, the more money they’re likely to lose. Plus, to gain VIP status, a gambler must wager a lot of money. Casino sites recognize and, in an attempt to help them out financially, offer them cashback on losses. This means that VIP players can potentially gain back some of the money they lost.

The more a gambler plays, the more money they’re likely to lose. Plus, to gain VIP status, a gambler must wager a lot of money. Casino sites recognize and, in an attempt to help them out financially, offer them cashback on losses. This means that VIP players can potentially gain back some of the money they lost. Fast withdrawals - While most modern casinos already offer fast withdrawals, VIP status holders are often provided with even faster processing times. This means that should a VIP player win big, they’ll be able to access their winnings faster than a non-VIP player would.

Personalised account managers - One of the most interesting aspects of VIP packages is that VIPs can be assigned personal account managers to provide tailored financial assistance. The managers can handle finances and withdrawals, allowing gamblers to focus on gambling. Should any issues arise with a player’s account, the manager will be on hand to fix it immediately.

Higher betting limits - VIPs basically face none of the limitations that non-VIP players have to accept. Those who hold VIP status are permitted to take part in games with higher staking limits, allowing them to bet more freely. While this may not be the case on UK-based gambling sites, you’ll likely find no betting limits as part of the VIP packages offered by offshore casinos.

Exclusive events - VIP players are also regularly invited to exclusive events dedicated to professional poker players and other high rollers. This gives amateurs a chance to play against more experienced players. Some online casinos may also be affiliated with brick-and-mortar casinos and host special events offline. If this is the case, VIP players would also be invited to these.

---