ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top 5 Nigerian banks that declared the most dividends in the last five years

Solomon Ekanem

There will be an aggressive dividend payout by Nigerian banks in the coming years.

Top 5 Nigerian banks that declared the most dividends [Nairametrics]
Top 5 Nigerian banks that declared the most dividends [Nairametrics]

Nigerian banks have shown strength in the payment of dividends as they move to shore up their investment base by sustaining shareholder profits.

Recommended articles

Banks’ major aim of paying out dividends is to ensure their shareholders get the needed profits. When dividends are paid and as at when due, it is a sign of good financial health for the banks and can also attract more investors seeking regular income as well as increase shareholder loyalty.

According to a recent report by Ernst and Young Global Limited (EY), a leading tax and advisory services, there will be an aggressive dividend payout by Nigerian banks in the coming years.

The report noted that the banks’ drive to increase and sustain profit making via dividend payouts was to strengthen the financial position of shareholders ahead of the recapitalisation exercise of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

ADVERTISEMENT

This ranking carried out by Analysts at Nairametrics presents the top five Nigerian banks that have paid the most dividends of at least ₦50 billion from 2019 to 2024:

Zenith Bank topped the list by disbursing a total of ₦505.48 billion from its profit of ₦1.6 trillion during the period in review.

ADVERTISEMENT

GTCO came in second place on the list with ₦443 billion dividend payout in the last five years.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) ranks in third place having disbursed the sum of ₦219.56 billion in five years from a total profit after tax of ₦1.1 trillion gained during the period.

When analysed on a compound basis, the dividend per share growth rose by about 29%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s largest bank by total assets, Access Holdings reported a profit after tax of about ₦1.12 trillion in the last five years.

During the period in review, the bank declared an estimated ₦215 billion in dividends.

According to Nairametrics, the bank’s dividend per share which by estimates, rose to 35% on a compounded annual growth basis is the highest recorded amongst the major banks.

Stanbic IBTC came in fifth position in total dividend payments during the review period with an estimated ₦212.1 billion in dividends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts at Nairametrics also revealed Stanbic IBTC had the highest dividend payout ratio which was recorded as 48.6%, indicating a healthy profit return for shareholders.

Top 5 Nigerian banks that declared the most dividends [Nairametrics]
Top 5 Nigerian banks that declared the most dividends [Nairametrics] BI Africa

The report however, noted that the total analysis is based on dividends declared which was obtained by the dividend per share of the banks multiplied by the average outstanding shares in the year the dividend was paid.

It also added that the profits used in the analysis included all the profits made by the bank, including that of its minority shareholders.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 Nigerian banks that declared the most dividends in the last five years

Top 5 Nigerian banks that declared the most dividends in the last five years

Best real money South Africa online casinos

Best real money South Africa online casinos

Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024

Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024

How QShop is changing the E-commerce game for Nigerian small businesses

How QShop is changing the E-commerce game for Nigerian small businesses

10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024

9 African countries with the highest average monthly net salary

9 African countries with the highest average monthly net salary

Cardoso-led CBN raises interest rate by 50 basis points

Cardoso-led CBN raises interest rate by 50 basis points

Rack Centre, others canvass for the use of waste to generate energy

Rack Centre, others canvass for the use of waste to generate energy

MTN, Piggyvest, Flutterwave, Kuda named top fintech companies in CNBC’s 2024 ranking

MTN, Piggyvest, Flutterwave, Kuda named top fintech companies in CNBC’s 2024 ranking

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Segment Executive, Children and Youth banking, United Bank for Africa (UBA)Plc, Ozioma Obi; Head, Retail Products and Sales, UBA, Prince Ayewoh; Head, Segment / Channel Marketing, UBA Plc, Femi Osobajo and Segment Executive, Retail, Chinyere Obi, UBA Plc, at the official Launch of UBA Legacy Promo, held in Lagos on Saturday, designed to reward customers in commemoration of the banks 75th anniversary

UBA to reward customers in bumper style to commemorate 75th anniversary

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

Jameson Unboxing: Another step towards sustainability

Jameson Unboxing: Another step towards sustainability

What makes an e-commerce business successful?

What makes an e-commerce business successful?