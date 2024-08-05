ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top African airlines offering low-cost flights in 2024

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Air travel, celebrated for its convenience and speed, has become increasingly important in Africa, a continent known for its vast distances and challenging terrains.

Top African airlines offering low-cost flights in 2024
Top African airlines offering low-cost flights in 2024
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top low cost airlines in Africa in 2024.
  • The introduction of low-cost airlines (LCCs) has offers more affordable options for travellers. 
  • The list is courtesy of Skytrax.

Recommended articles

Air travel, celebrated for its convenience and speed, has become increasingly important in Africa, a continent known for its vast distances and challenging terrains.

However, steep prices have historically hindered many people from accessing this mode of transport. The introduction of low-cost airlines (LCCs) has begun to change this landscape, offering more affordable options for travellers.

DON'T MISS THIS: 10 best performing airlines in Africa 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

These airlines charge varying prices for their services, with some managing to offer significantly lower fares. Below are the top low-cost airlines in Africa according to Skytrax.

Fastjet,
Fastjet, BI Africa

Fastjet, an African budget airline, commenced operations in 2012. Presently, it provides flights from Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa, as well as from Victoria Falls to Kruger Nelspruit Mpumalanga in South Africa. Since its inception, Fastjet has transported more than 3.5 million passengers, solidifying its reputation as a dependable African airline.

ADVERTISEMENT
FlySafair
FlySafair via Google Images

FlySafair took flight in October 2014, yet its parent company, Safair, boasts a remarkable 50-year legacy. This low-cost South African airline is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company boasts a fleet of 22 aircraft, comprising five B734 classics and the remaining as B738 NGs.

Kulula
Kulula BI Africa

Kulula was launched in August 2001 by Comair, a British Airways franchise partner in South Africa. Kulula is known for its no-frills approach to air travel, focusing on affordable prices and straightforward service. The airline operates domestic flights across South Africa's major cities, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mango Airlines
Mango Airlines BI Africa

Mango Airlines, a subsidiary of the state-owned South African Airways (SAA), was launched in November 2006. Mango was created to offer an affordable alternative to the full-service SAA, aiming to cater to price-sensitive travelers while maintaining a high standard of service.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top African airlines offering low-cost flights in 2024

Top African airlines offering low-cost flights in 2024

From Audio to Text: How AI is redefining video editing

From Audio to Text: How AI is redefining video editing

Engineering expertise & entrepreneurial drive - The journey of Emeka Okonkwo

Engineering expertise & entrepreneurial drive - The journey of Emeka Okonkwo

How to play Live dealer casino - important things to know

How to play Live dealer casino - important things to know

Investors gain ₦219bn as equity market rebounds despite nationwide protests

Investors gain ₦219bn as equity market rebounds despite nationwide protests

8 countries where WhatsApp is blocked or restricted

8 countries where WhatsApp is blocked or restricted

5 reasons you should use the Jollof+ App

5 reasons you should use the Jollof+ App

#EndbadGovernance: Nigeria police may seek military intervention to end violent protests

#EndbadGovernance: Nigeria police may seek military intervention to end violent protests

How food prices exploded in 1 year under Tinubu — tomato price rose from ₦547 to ₦2,302

How food prices exploded in 1 year under Tinubu — tomato price rose from ₦547 to ₦2,302

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Food import tax waiver expect to

Policy experts predict economic boost with food import tax waiver

Everything You Wanted To Know About Bitcoin's Lightning Network

Here are 12 countries that have accepted cryptocurrency

Flutterwave gains ground in Ghana with enhanced payment service provider license

Flutterwave gains ground in Ghana with enhanced payment service provider license

More than one year into his presidency, Tinubu's efforts to fight food inflation have so far failed to bear fruit [Presidency]

How food prices exploded in 1 year under Tinubu — tomato price rose from ₦547 to ₦2,302