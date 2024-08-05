Top African airlines offering low-cost flights in 2024

Air travel, celebrated for its convenience and speed, has become increasingly important in Africa, a continent known for its vast distances and challenging terrains.

However, steep prices have historically hindered many people from accessing this mode of transport. The introduction of low-cost airlines (LCCs) has begun to change this landscape, offering more affordable options for travellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

These airlines charge varying prices for their services, with some managing to offer significantly lower fares. Below are the top low-cost airlines in Africa according to Skytrax.

1)Fast Jet

BI Africa

Fastjet, an African budget airline, commenced operations in 2012. Presently, it provides flights from Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa, as well as from Victoria Falls to Kruger Nelspruit Mpumalanga in South Africa. Since its inception, Fastjet has transported more than 3.5 million passengers, solidifying its reputation as a dependable African airline.

2.FlySafair

ADVERTISEMENT

via Google Images

FlySafair took flight in October 2014, yet its parent company, Safair, boasts a remarkable 50-year legacy. This low-cost South African airline is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company boasts a fleet of 22 aircraft, comprising five B734 classics and the remaining as B738 NGs.

3.Kulula

BI Africa

Kulula was launched in August 2001 by Comair, a British Airways franchise partner in South Africa. Kulula is known for its no-frills approach to air travel, focusing on affordable prices and straightforward service. The airline operates domestic flights across South Africa's major cities, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

4.Mango

BI Africa