Top 10 busiest intra-African air routes

Business Insider Africa presents the 10 busiest intra - African air routes

The ranking is courtesy the AFRAA Air Traffic Report 2024

South Africa dominated the African air traffic route rankings with five major travel routes, followed by Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria

A busy air route is a critical component of the aviation industry and is characterized by high demand and frequent flights. Several factors contribute to making an air route busy, which include demand and supply-side factors.

In Africa, the need to relate and do business has profoundly impacted on air connectivity. As trade within African nations increases, so too has the demand for air travel, leading to a significant expansion of air connectivity. However, the country still lags behind in the global aviation space.

According to report by the Single African Air Transport Market, Africa accounts for less than 4% of the global air market despite boasting 16.75% of the world’s population with 1.4 billion people.

According to the African Airlines Association's (AFRAA) 2024 Air Traffic Report, African airlines recorded more international traffic in the first quarter of 2024 - around 33% of the total traffic.

The Intra-African traffic represented 30% whereas domestic traffic was 37% during this quarter.

A common thread among busy air routes is the presence of at least one of the following factors: significant trade activity, thriving tourism opportunities, or a strategic location as an arrival port for onward travel to another popular destination

According to the AFRAA air traffic report for Q1, 2024, the following routes recorded the highest number of passengers;

Rank Air route 1 Johannesburg - Windhoek 2 Tunisia - Bengazi 3 Johannesburg - Maurius 4 Johannesburg - Lusaka 5 Nairobi - Entebbe 6 Addis - Asmara 7 Algeria - Tunisia 8 Accra - Lagos 9 Johannesburg - Harare 10 Tunis - Mitiga

South Africa has earned its position as one of the most visited countries in Africa as over 45 international carriers serve the country's various airports. The country dominated the African air traffic route in the ranking with five major travel routes.