Top 10 banks in ESG ranking for financial institutions

The Corporate Finance Institute defines an ESG score as “an objective measurement or evaluation of a given company, fund, or security’s performance with respect to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues”.

In simple terms, an ESG rating measures a company's exposure to long-term environmental, social, and governance risks which bothers around energy efficiency, worker safety, and board independence.

According to the IPC, the ratings were benchmarked against the leading global ESG rating companies such as S & P Global and MSCI Sustainability Ratings.

Top 10 banks according to ESG ranking

The survey carried out by the Independent Project Monitoring Company (IPC) Limited ranked the top 10 Nigerian banks according to their scores as follows:

1. Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank was ranked first at 65.22%.

2. Access Bank

Access Bank came next at 60.33%.

3. Stanbic IBTC

Stanbic IBTC Bank was ranked in third place at 60.16%.

4. Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank came fourth at 57.73%.

5. United Bank for Africa

UBA came in fifth place with 57.19%.

6. Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank ranked sixth with 55.10%.

7. FCMB

FCMB followed at seventh position with 54.97%.

8. WEMA

WEMA Bank came in eighth position with 54.64%.

9. ECOBANK

ECOBANK was ranked in ninth position at 54.25%.

10. Union Bank

Union Bank came in 10th place with 53.81%.