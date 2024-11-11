Top 10 African airlines with the highest passenger traffic

The airline industry experienced a significant recovery in 2024, surpassing expectations

Passenger count for African airlines in 2023 was 48.2 million, representing 72% of the total passengers transported by African airlines

New routes, increased flight frequencies, and the easing of travel restrictions due to COVID-19 contributed to the growth of African airlines

According to recent data, the sector continued its upward trend in the first quarter of 2024, driven by a significant resurgence in passenger demand, marking a remarkable recovery from the challenges of the previous year.

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) however, notes the uneven distribution of the industry's recovery across regions. The report shows that while some areas experienced stronger demand growth, others failed to improve due to varying government policies and economic conditions.

READ ALSO: Top 10 airlines in Africa with the best staff service in 2024

Africa's air travel industry accounts for just about 2% of the global market, a stark contrast to its vast economic and demographic potential. This has been traced to longstanding challenges such as financial instability, political interference, and ineffective management that have held back the continent's carriers for decades.

According to data submitted by the 17 AFRAA members in the 2023 annual report, the passenger count during the period was 48.2 million passengers, representing 72% of the total number of passengers transported by African airlines.

Data sourced from the AFRAA Air Traffic Report 2024 shows the following airlines recorded the highest number of passenger traffic during the period.

Rank Airline Country 1 Ethiopian airlines Ethiopia 2 EgyptAir Egypt 3 Air Algerie Algeria 4 Safair South Africa 5 Royal air maroc Morocco 6 Airlink South Africa 7 Kenya Airways Kenya 8 Air Cairo Egypt 9 Air Peace Nigeria 10 Tunisair Tunisia

The major factor that contributed to the increased traffic for African airlines was the rise in passenger demand, particularly after the easing of travel restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new report for Q1, 2024 showed an improved situation as passenger revenue soared 8% higher compared to the same period in 2023, indicating a strong recovery and growth momentum. Additionally, the introduction of new routes and increased flight frequencies have also played a significant role in the growth of African airlines

The period also witnessed growth in ASKs (Available Seat Kilometers) and RPKs (Revenue Passenger Kilometers) Level exceeding the 2023 figures with 18% and 19% respectively.