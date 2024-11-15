Team Lag claims victory at 2024 PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship Nigeria Finals

The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship (PMCC) Nigeria Finals, hosted by PUBG MOBILE in partnership with Infinix, came to a thrilling close at the Palms Shopping Mall in Lagos.

Emerging victorious, Team Lag claimed the championship title along with a significant share of the 10 Million Naira prize pool. The grand finale celebrated the finest esports talent in Nigeria, delivering an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and event partners alike.

The PMCC journey began with qualifiers held at top universities, including the University of Abuja, Nile University Abuja, University of Port Harcourt, and Lagos State University. After intense campus tournaments, the top 16 teams advanced to the grand finale, showcasing their strategic prowess and teamwork over six exhilarating matches, each one intensifying the competition.

A Celebration of Nigerian Esports Excellence

The PMCC x Infinix Grand Finale was more than just a competition; it was an immersive celebration of esports and community. Fans enjoyed a high-energy environment filled with live match viewings, 200 plus giveaways, and interactive booths. The event also featured an exciting performance from Nigerian music sensation Llona, alongside the introduction of the Africa Content Creator Recruitment Program.

Africa Content Creator Recruitment Program

One of the event's most exciting announcements was the launch of the Africa Content Creator Recruitment Program by PUBG MOBILE. This program is designed to support and inspire budding and established content creators across Africa, offering them a chance to earn rewards while building their online presence. Content creators have the opportunity to win part of a $1,000 bonus and earn up to 10,000 UC monthly through their participation. This initiative is a pivotal step in creating more avenues for African creators to share their talents and grow within the gaming community.

To join, content creators can register directly through the program link and gain further guidance via a dedicated WhatsApp review group. For those interested in applying:

Building the Future of Esports in Nigeria and Beyond

As Nigeria and Africa’s esports scene continues its rapid expansion, PUBG MOBILE and Infinix are dedicated to fostering platforms that promote competition, creativity, and community engagement. The success of this year’s PMCC Nigeria Finals reflects the enthusiasm and support from players, fans, and partners, further solidifying the commitment to advancing esports across the region.

Watch the Highlights

For those who missed the event, a recap video capturing the highlights and key moments of the PMCC Nigeria Finals is available on PUBG MOBILE Africa’s official social media channels.

