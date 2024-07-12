ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Taxpayers increased by 170,000, tax compliance improved by 20% in 1 year - FIRS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The total number of taxpayers in the country as of 2021 was 41 million.

L-R: Head, Media Support Staff of FIRS, Ms Dapo Awolowo, Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to FIRS Chairman, Technical Assistant on Media to FIRS Chairman, Femi Olarinde, Special Adviser to the FIRS Executive Chairman, Sikiru Akinola at a media parley in Lagos [NAN]
L-R: Head, Media Support Staff of FIRS, Ms Dapo Awolowo, Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to FIRS Chairman, Technical Assistant on Media to FIRS Chairman, Femi Olarinde, Special Adviser to the FIRS Executive Chairman, Sikiru Akinola at a media parley in Lagos [NAN]

Recommended articles

Femi Olarinde, Special Adviser to the FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, made this known during a dinner/media parley on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the total number of taxpayers in the country as of 2021 was 41 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olarinde attributed these successes to the leadership of Dr Adedeji. He noted that the increase in the number of taxpayers was due to the emergence of more businesses, companies and industries in the country.

According to Olarinde, the new FIRS leadership has also simplified tax processes and payments nationwide, making them more convenient and reducing the cost of compliance and administration.

He said, “We are aware that parting with money is not easy for anybody, so we must make it as easy as possible for people to part with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before now, we used to have the Tax Duty and Value Added Offices, among others.

“Taxpayers had to visit different offices to fulfil their tax obligations. Presently, there is no need to go to our offices; with the click of a button, one can complete all tax payment affairs.”

Regarding figures, Olarinde said that FIRS generated ₦12.3 trillion in revenue in 2023, exceeding the government’s target of ₦11.5 trillion by 107%. He also said that for 2024, the government set a target of ₦19.4 trillion for FIRS.

However, he acknowledged the target as a herculean task but said it was achievable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of the first quarter of this year, ending March 31, we have already collected 81 per cent of what is expected for the quarter, despite the first quarter being an off-peak period for tax payment.

“Specifically, in the first quarter of 2024, FIRS collected ₦3.94 trillion, which is ₦1.42 trillion or 56% higher than the ₦2.52 trillion generated in the first quarter of the previous year.

“June is normally the peak period for tax collection, and collation of figures for the second quarter is ongoing,” Olarinde noted.

According to Olarinde, FIRS resolved 3,148 complaints in the first quarter of the year, reducing the number of complaints by 18%. He further stated that the key strategic drivers of the revenue service focus on people, technology, and processes.

Oderinde stressed that the rationale for the FIRS restructuring was to be effective and cohesive while synchronising all its services into a simple process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are revolutionising the tax office into a one-stop shop to reduce the cost of administration and compliance.

“We have improved customer satisfaction by over 70% by being customer-centric, offering personalised services and enhancing tax education.

“FIRS is now data-driven, which is key to maintaining good tax records, transparency and accountability,” he added.

He explained that the FIRS remained committed to fair tax administration through responsive and accessible services to optimise revenue for national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the principles of taxation are equity, fairness and ensuring all taxpayers are treated equally and have access to the same services. The special adviser said that the vision of FIRS was to become the world’s most efficient and trusted revenue service.

Olarinde also highlighted the launch of the National Single Window initiative, which aims to spur economic growth and provide business enterprises with effortless access to the global market. He said that the initiative facilitates fast and easy operations at the nation’s ports while harmonising and improving government revenue.

The FIRS official noted that it was expected to enhance the tax compliance of international shipping companies lifting crude oil in Nigeria. Other FIRS officials at the event included; Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman; Sikiru Akinola, Technical Assistant on Media to the FIRS Chairman; and Ms Dapo Awolowo, Head of Media Support Staff of FIRS.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How can immediate fortune secure a startup’s finances?

How can immediate fortune secure a startup’s finances?

Taxpayers increased by 170,000, tax compliance improved by 20% in 1 year - FIRS

Taxpayers increased by 170,000, tax compliance improved by 20% in 1 year - FIRS

10 countries with the highest purchasing power parity

10 countries with the highest purchasing power parity

How does Immediate Edge facilitate successful international trade?

How does Immediate Edge facilitate successful international trade?

Why are tech startups leaning towards Immediate Core? Here's why

Why are tech startups leaning towards Immediate Core? Here's why

Top 5 age demographics that make up Nigeria’s informal sector

Top 5 age demographics that make up Nigeria’s informal sector

How data privacy laws are changing banking services in Africa

How data privacy laws are changing banking services in Africa

10 countries with the fastest growing millionaire population

10 countries with the fastest growing millionaire population

5 Nigerian regions with the highest number of retail, trade businesses

5 Nigerian regions with the highest number of retail, trade businesses

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 African countries with the lowest cost of living mid-2024

Top 5 African countries with the lowest cost of living mid-2024

Countries with the highest purchasing power parity [BI]

10 countries with the highest purchasing power parity

10 Best Crypto Casino UK: Our top picks for 2024

10 Best Crypto Casino UK: Our top picks for 2024

User funds are now insured up to 5M under NDIC - OPay

User funds are now insured up to 5 million under NDIC - OPay