Start an easy side hustle with Bold's referral program & earn up to ₦100k!

Bold is recruiting people just like you to serve as independent agents. But first, what is Bold and how exactly are we revolutionising personal finance in Nigeria? Read on to learn all about what we do and why you should work with us.

About Bold

At Bold, we’ve set up the digital payment service of the future: one where payments, savings, currency swaps and international e-commerce with virtual cards that actually work will be completely accessible.

ADVERTISEMENT

We live in a digital world where every vendor from grocery stores to electricity providers has a presence online. Additionally, internet penetration and the spread of internet-enabled devices like smartphones have also meant that more and more consumers are looking to connect with service providers online.

This has created a huge marketplace, and as always, financial services providers are at the heart of every transaction. As service providers and consumers both turn increasingly digital, financial service providers who serve as intermediaries must also increase the pace of innovation in order to provide adequate levels of service delivery.

Unfortunately, while there has been a massive increase in the number of digital financial services or fintech companies, the level of service delivery often leaves much to be desired. Anyone who has ever had to use a digital payment app will have experienced issues such as network unavailability, unsettled transactions, and so on. With Bold, all of these issues are now a thing of the past.

Pulse Nigeria

Where do you come in?

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve solved the big issues but now we’re looking for reliable partners to help us serve the people who need our digital payment solutions: everyday users like Mama Nkechi the market trader, Papa Akin the taxi driver, and Mallam Abdullahi the butcher.

As our trusted affiliate, you will scout for and convert potential Bold users, as well as walk them through the onboarding process. We’ll then take it from there. Through you, we’ll ensure that our digital payment solutions are relevant to everyday people in the real world.

What’s in it for you?

As one of our new Bold affiliates, we will be offering you several juicy incentives. Here’s how it works:

When you sign up as a Bold affiliate, you’ll get a unique referral code to share with your customers. We will also pay you ₦5 every single time any of your sign-ups make a bill payment using the app within an initial 12-month period. Once they sign up using your code and start paying bills with the Bold app, you earn an instant reward of 5 Naira each time your sign-ups renew their DSTV or GOTV, tops electricity, internet data or airtime they carry out over the next 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Here's how to join the Boldly Refer & Earn program:

1. Sign up

Download the Bold app from the Google Play Store or IOS Store, and create an account to get verified instantly.

2. Get your referral code

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you’ve signed up, log in to your account and navigate to the Rewards section on your dashboard. Your referral code will be displayed below the Profile section.

3. Start sharing

Share your referral code with your social network. Encourage them not only to download the app using your referral link but also to pay their utility bills using Bold.

4. Get Your Earnings

Once you’ve signed up, shared your referral code and started getting new sign-ups, the final step is simply sitting back and receiving your earnings! In addition to the ₦5 we’ll give you for each bill payment your sign-ups make using the app, you also stand a chance to receive fantastic gifts such as branded T-shirts, caps, umbrellas, and more, delivered straight to your doorstep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earning rewards with Bold's Refer & Earn Program is now easier than ever!

It’s as simple as sharing the convenience of Bold with those around you. So why wait? Start sharing your referral code now and start earning!

---