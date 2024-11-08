Sofri strengthens business model- launches a newly improved app

Sofri (Powered by Links MFB), a subsidiary of DLM Capital Group, is thrilled to announce its official rebrand, reiterating its commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric financial solutions.

This "Rebirth" introduces an upgraded and revamped app with improved product offerings and services designed to enhance customer experience and provide maximum satisfaction.

On the new app, the offerings include:

Sofri Nano Loans: Quick and easy digital loans ranging from ₦5,000 to ₦100,000, with an instant approval process and flexible repayment terms up to 180 days.

Upgraded Features: An upgraded app with enhanced functionalities such as fund account, dummy balance, hide-your-balance and generate statement of account.

User Friendly: The new app has a user-friendly interface for easy navigation and seamless banking experience.

Online support: With a dedicated customer service team, multiple channel support is now available within the app to customers.

“At Sofri, we are committed to being the one-stop bank for all your financial needs,” said Paul Adebayo; Deputy Managing Director, Sofri. “Our rebrand is not just a new look; it’s a reaffirmation of our mission to empower our customers with innovative, accessible, and secure financial solutions. We are dedicated to enhancing customer experiences and providing extra value through our improved product offerings and services.”

In addition to the new product offerings, Sofri continues to provide reliable services tailored to meet diverse financial needs. Our Salary Express Loans cater to both private and public sector employees, offering immediate financial support during unexpected expenses or emergencies. Sofri Pay enables small and medium-sized businesses to manage transactions seamlessly, providing them with essential tools including our Point-of-Sale (POS) product to facilitate efficient payment processing. Additionally, Sofri offers convenient bill payments, savings, and transfer services, along with the recently introduced USSD service for easy access to financial solutions on the go.

“Our rebrand maintains the reliability that our customers have come to trust. All our previous services remain available but with enhanced capabilities, providing the essential financial support our customers need. These services reflect our ongoing commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We have more exciting products in the pipeline as well such as Sofri Kolo and we can’t wait for the world to experience them, added Afeez Abass; Chief Marketing Officer, Sofri.

Sofri’s diverse product portfolio is designed to meet the unique financial needs of young millennials and financially savvy adults, providing tailored solutions for personal and business use.

For more information about Sofri (Powered by Links MFB) and our new product offerings, please visit our website at https://sofrisofri.com, download the app on Google Play store and Appstore, contact us via email at hello@sofrisofri.com, or call us at 02 015 151 119.

About Sofri (Powered by Links MFB)

Sofri (Powered by Links MFB) is a leading fintech platform dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of Nigerians. As a subsidiary of DLM Capital Group, Sofri leverages cutting-edge technology and customer-centric services to empower individuals and businesses to take control of their financial futures.

