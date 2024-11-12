﻿Sentz launches webinar series to empower freelancers & techies in global markets

Sentz, a global payment app, has officially launched the Sentz Webinar Series, an engaging educational initiative designed to empower freelancers, digital creators, crypto enthusiasts, and tech enthusiasts with essential skills to navigate the challenges of cross-border work and grow their businesses.

This series aims to provide practical guidance from industry professionals on everything from managing global finances to building a successful career.

The first session, titled "From Side Hustle to Full-Time Success: How to Grow from $1,000 to $10,000 as a Freelancer," featured the Founder of Penpalms and Remote WorkHER, Adeife Adeoye, who shared actionable insights on client relations, pricing, and portfolio development. Her session resonated strongly with the nearly 300 live participants, reflecting a clear demand for expert guidance in global freelancing.

The second webinar in the Sentz Webinar Series spotlighted Freelancer Content Writer, Toyosi Godwin, who focused on tactics freelancers can use to attract global clients. Toyosi highlighted key strategies for reaching international markets, managing cross-border transactions, and adapting to diverse cultural expectations to make freelancing across borders both feasible and profitable.

As a global payment app simplifying international transactions for freelancers and digital entrepreneurs, Sentz introduced this series to support the gig economy with both fast payment solutions and valuable knowledge.

Commenting on the launch of the webinar series, Mercy Emmanuel, Country Manager at Sentz said, “Our goal is to be more than just a payment app, we’re committed to equipping our users with the tools and insights they need to thrive in the digital economy.”

With the Sentz Webinar series, Sentz is creating an accessible space for freelancers to learn from seasoned experts on topics like cybersecurity for remote workers and strategies for attracting international clients. Each episode offers attendees the opportunity to gain practical skills, connect with peers, and discover real solutions for scaling their careers.

Though the webinar series is underway, there’s still a chance to join in and gain insights from top industry experts. On Friday, 15 November at 1pm, Dr. Iretioluwa Akerele, a renowned cybersecurity expert, will lead a session titled "Becoming a Cybersecurity Professional: Where to Begin." Dr. Akerele will guide attendees on the essential skills, certifications, and steps needed to launch a career in cybersecurity.

Missed the previous sessions? You can catch them here and stay updated on upcoming webinars by following Sentz on social media. You can ensure that you do not miss the next webinar by registering here.

About Sentz

Sentz Global is redefining the future of global payments by offering instant, affordable, and secure transactions across borders. As a free global payments app, Sentz enables freelancers and creators to send invoices and receive payments from clients worldwide in seconds. Based in Sacramento, CA, Sentz leverages advanced network technology to make international transactions as simple as sending a text. Committed to speed, affordability, and security, Sentz aims to increase financial inclusion and make cross-border payments accessible to everyone. For more information, please visit Sentz.com

---