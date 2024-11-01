PUBG Mobile & Infinix host ultimate PMCC Grand Finale in Lagos with ₦10m Prize Pool

Infinix, in collaboration with PUBG Mobile, will host the highly anticipated PMCC x Infinix Grand Finale at Palms Shopping Mall in Lagos.

This prestigious event will gather top-ranking teams from across Nigeria’s PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC) tour in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Lagos to compete for a massive 10 Million Naira prize pool.

Following a series of successful campus tournaments, the finale promises intense gameplay, unforgettable entertainment, and an immersive fan experience. Spectators can enjoy surprise giveaways, interactive competitions, and live music performances throughout the day, adding to the high-energy atmosphere of the event.

Reserve Your Ticket : https://gamr.africa/tencent

A Full Day of Entertainment and Competition

The PMCC x Infinix Grand Finale goes beyond gaming. It will feature a live DJ, top-tier casters, and exciting giveaways for attendees. Event partner Red Bull will also be on-site to provide refreshments and elevate the excitement. Additionally, rising Nigerian music star Llona will deliver a performance, keeping the energy high throughout the event.

Top Influencers and Gaming Personalities

Some of Nigeria's top gaming influencers and content creators will amplify the excitement on and off the stage, engaging with fans and participating in activities throughout the day. Expect appearances from well-known personalities such as Khalamanja, Miday, Stefkaly, Boyka, and fan-favorites like Naomi, Luchris Pluto, Playwithtomide, and Queen of Venus. The event will also host gaming pros Greatest Dante, Nadira, and Hisoka’s Bunny, adding to the day’s buzz.

Can’t Make it to Lagos? Watch Live!

For fans unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live on YouTube, ensuring the excitement reaches a global audience. Keep an eye on PUBG Mobile Africa’s official channels for the live stream links.

Event Details:

Date : November 3, 2024 | 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

: November 3, 2024 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location : Palms Shopping Mall, Lagos

: Palms Shopping Mall, Lagos Prize Pool : 10 Million Naira

: 10 Million Naira Teams : Top-ranked teams from Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Lagos

: Top-ranked teams from Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Lagos Special Performance: Concert by LLONA

Fans are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at this monumental event. Join the conversation online using the hashtags #PUBGMNigeria and #PMCCNigeria.

Be sure to follow the official PUBG Mobile Africa accounts for updates and highlights:

About Infinix, Krafton, and Tencent

Infinix, Krafton, and Tencent have come together to create an unparalleled gaming and tech experience for users around the world. Infinix is a leading global smartphone brand known for its high-performance devices tailored to the needs of young, tech-savvy consumers in emerging markets. Krafton, the developer behind the globally successful PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is a trailblazer in immersive multiplayer gaming, delivering cutting-edge, interactive gaming worlds.

Partnering with Tencent, one of the world’s largest technology and entertainment companies, known for its innovative contributions to gaming and digital services, this collaboration aims to push the boundaries of mobile gaming, making it more accessible and engaging for players everywhere. Together, they are committed to delivering top-tier entertainment experiences and driving the future of gaming and mobile technology.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

---