Nigeria’s merchandise trade hits ₦31.9trn in Q2, exports dominate at 60.89%

This is according to the NBS Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics Report for Q2 2024 released in Abuja on Thursday. The NBS said the figure represented a decrease of 3.76% over the value recorded in Q1 2024 and an increase of 150.39% compared to the value recorded in Q2 2023.

The report said total exports stood at ₦19,418.93 billion accounting for 60.89 of total trade while total imports stood at ₦12,473.53 billion. The report said total exports increased by 1.31% compared to the amount recorded in the first quarter of 2024 at ₦19,167.36 billion.

“Also, total exports in Q2 2024 increased by 201.76% when compared to Q2 of 2023 which was recorded at ₦6,435.13 billion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, however, said total imports decreased by 10.71% compared to the value recorded in the first quarter of 2024 at ₦13.970.05 billion.

“Total imports increased by 97.93% when compared to the value recorded in Q2 2023 at ₦6,301.95 billion.”

It said in Q2 2024, Nigeria’s export trade continued to be dominated by crude oil exports valued at ₦14,559.56 billion which represented 74.98% of total exports. The NBS said the value of non-crude oil exports stood at ₦4,859.37 billion which represented 25.02% of total exports in Q2 2024.

“Non-oil products contributed ₦1,944.25 billion or 10.01% of total exports.”