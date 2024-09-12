ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria’s merchandise trade hits ₦31.9trn in Q2, exports dominate at 60.89%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report stated that the total exports stood at ₦19,418.93 billion accounting for 60.89 of total trade while total imports stood at ₦12,473.53 billion.

Nigeria’s merchandise trade hits ₦31.9trn in Q2 2024, exports dominate at 60.89%
Nigeria’s merchandise trade hits ₦31.9trn in Q2 2024, exports dominate at 60.89%

Recommended articles

This is according to the NBS Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics Report for Q2 2024 released in Abuja on Thursday. The NBS said the figure represented a decrease of 3.76% over the value recorded in Q1 2024 and an increase of 150.39% compared to the value recorded in Q2 2023.

The report said total exports stood at ₦19,418.93 billion accounting for 60.89 of total trade while total imports stood at ₦12,473.53 billion. The report said total exports increased by 1.31% compared to the amount recorded in the first quarter of 2024 at ₦19,167.36 billion.

“Also, total exports in Q2 2024 increased by 201.76% when compared to Q2 of 2023 which was recorded at ₦6,435.13 billion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, however, said total imports decreased by 10.71% compared to the value recorded in the first quarter of 2024 at ₦13.970.05 billion.

“Total imports increased by 97.93% when compared to the value recorded in Q2 2023 at ₦6,301.95 billion.”

It said in Q2 2024, Nigeria’s export trade continued to be dominated by crude oil exports valued at ₦14,559.56 billion which represented 74.98% of total exports. The NBS said the value of non-crude oil exports stood at ₦4,859.37 billion which represented 25.02% of total exports in Q2 2024.

“Non-oil products contributed ₦1,944.25 billion or 10.01% of total exports.”

The report said the top trading export partners in Q2 2024 were Spain, the U.S., France, India, and The Netherlands. It, however, said on the import side, China remained Nigeria’s highest trading partner followed by Belgium, India, the United States of America, and The Netherlands.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Call for Applications: Guinness Nigeria undergraduate scholarship scheme

Call for Applications: Guinness Nigeria undergraduate scholarship scheme

FCMB wins awards for MSME lending and sustainability

FCMB wins awards for MSME lending and sustainability

Nigeria’s merchandise trade hits ₦31.9trn in Q2, exports dominate at 60.89%

Nigeria’s merchandise trade hits ₦31.9trn in Q2, exports dominate at 60.89%

Unveiling Redmi 14C: Where stylish design meets expansive display, seamless performance

Unveiling Redmi 14C: Where stylish design meets expansive display, seamless performance

Onga launches Taste the Millions Promo with ₦250m worth of cash and prizes to be won

Onga launches Taste the Millions Promo with ₦250m worth of cash and prizes to be won

How to get started with Immediate hiprex - A quick tutorial?

How to get started with Immediate hiprex - A quick tutorial?

Top 10 African countries with the highest trade exports, imports within the continent

Top 10 African countries with the highest trade exports, imports within the continent

Lontor launches advanced residential energy storage system in Nigeria

Lontor launches advanced residential energy storage system in Nigeria

Home ownership, rentals just got easier with Quickteller Homes’ flexible payment plans!

Home ownership, rentals just got easier with Quickteller Homes’ flexible payment plans!

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries with the largest rural population [Clou Global]

10 African countries with the largest rural population

Swarovski Foundation offers 22,000 euros grant to next generation leaders

Swarovski Foundation offers 22,000 euros grant to next generation leaders

Discovering hidden opportunities in forex trading for top profits

Discovering hidden opportunities in forex trading for top profits

L-R; Gbadebo Adeleke, Head, Corporate Execution; Muritala Yusuf, Chief Technology Officer; Edwina Olanipekun, Head, People Management; Gboyega Adelowore, Chief Risk Officer; Godwin Clark, Head Personal Loans - Digital Business; Chukwuma Nwanze , MD/CEO (All of Credit Direct Finance Limited); Gbemisola Yusuf, Member Lagos State Referee Association; Alli Ramadan; Member Lagos State Referee Association; Adeyeye Bamidele (Assessor), Member Lagos State Referee Association; Akinola Abiola, Member Lagos State Referee Association; Ladi Balogun, Group Chairman Credit Direct Limited; Abiodun Adigun, Chief Marketing Officer, Credit Direct Limited; and Kemi Juba-Martins, Head, Brands Marketing and Corporate Communications, Credit Direct Limited at the CD’Lympics games and sporting events held recently in Lagos.

Credit Direct’s CD'LYMPICS: Celebrating team spirit, product innovation through sport