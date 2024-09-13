ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

NGX rebounds as investors gain ₦178bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

Market breadth also closed positive with 27 gainers and 22 losers on the floor of the Exchange.

Nigeria Stock Exchange
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Recommended articles

Investors’ renewed interest in Guaranty Trust Holding Company(GTCO), FBN Holdings, Access Corporation, Nestle, Transnational Corporation, and Oando Plc, among other advanced equities drove the market up.

The market capitalisation, having opened at ₦55.576 trillion, added ₦178 billion or 0.32% to close at ₦55.754 trillion.

The All-Share Index also rose by 0.32% or 310 points to settle at 97,025.17 points, against 96,715.04 points recorded on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose by 29.76%.

Market breadth also closed positive with 27 gainers and 22 losers on the floor of the Exchange.

On the gainers’ chart, FBN Holdings and Caverton led by 10% each to close at ₦26.40 and ₦2.31 per share respectively.

Flour Mill trailed closely by 9.99% to close at ₦49.55, RT Briscoe gained 9.93% to close at ₦3.32, while Nestle advanced by 9.88% to close at N890 per share.

On the losers’ chart, Daar Communications led by 8.86% to close at 72k, Eterna Plc followed by 8.14% to close at ₦32.15 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Insurance lost 7.69% to close at 36k, Sovereign Trust Insurance declined by 5.97% to close at 63k and International Breweries shed 5.32% to close at ₦4.45 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed that trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 9.44%.

390.55 million shares valued at ₦7.97 billion were exchanged in 9,615 deals, compared to 600.04 million shares valued at ₦8.81 billion in 9,546 deals traded in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Access Corporation led the activity chart in volume and value with 80.05 million shares traded in deals worth ₦1.48 billion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX rebounds as investors gain ₦178bn

NGX rebounds as investors gain ₦178bn

10 African countries with highest electric vehicle adoption

10 African countries with highest electric vehicle adoption

5 most popular types of lottery games in Indonesia

5 most popular types of lottery games in Indonesia

﻿5 most popular casinos in Indonesia

﻿5 most popular casinos in Indonesia

Indonesians love to play this particular game at casinos

Indonesians love to play this particular game at casinos

Call for Applications: Guinness Nigeria undergraduate scholarship scheme

Call for Applications: Guinness Nigeria undergraduate scholarship scheme

FCMB wins awards for MSME lending and sustainability

FCMB wins awards for MSME lending and sustainability

Nigeria’s merchandise trade hits ₦31.9trn in Q2, exports dominate at 60.89%

Nigeria’s merchandise trade hits ₦31.9trn in Q2, exports dominate at 60.89%

Unveiling Redmi 14C: Where stylish design meets expansive display, seamless performance

Unveiling Redmi 14C: Where stylish design meets expansive display, seamless performance

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R; Gbadebo Adeleke, Head, Corporate Execution; Muritala Yusuf, Chief Technology Officer; Edwina Olanipekun, Head, People Management; Gboyega Adelowore, Chief Risk Officer; Godwin Clark, Head Personal Loans - Digital Business; Chukwuma Nwanze , MD/CEO (All of Credit Direct Finance Limited); Gbemisola Yusuf, Member Lagos State Referee Association; Alli Ramadan; Member Lagos State Referee Association; Adeyeye Bamidele (Assessor), Member Lagos State Referee Association; Akinola Abiola, Member Lagos State Referee Association; Ladi Balogun, Group Chairman Credit Direct Limited; Abiodun Adigun, Chief Marketing Officer, Credit Direct Limited; and Kemi Juba-Martins, Head, Brands Marketing and Corporate Communications, Credit Direct Limited at the CD’Lympics games and sporting events held recently in Lagos.

Credit Direct’s CD'LYMPICS: Celebrating team spirit, product innovation through sport

Sterling concludes core application migration…leads the way for African Banking

Sterling concludes core application migration…leads the way for African Banking

Finance and Coordinating MInister of the Economy, Wale Edun

FG’s revenue hits ₦9.1 trillion in Q1 2024, more than doubles 2023 figures

Lontor launches advanced residential energy storage system in Nigeria

Lontor launches advanced residential energy storage system in Nigeria