NGX opens positive with ₦79bn profit

The All-share Index also added 0.14% or 139 points, to close at 98,386.60 points, against 98,247.99 posted on Friday.

As a result, the Year-To-Date(YTD) return increased by 31.58%

Investors’ rally in the stocks of FBN Holdings, United Bank For Africa(UBA), Fidelity Bank, alongside, Nigeria Breweries and Transnational Corporation, among other advanced equities drove the market’s positive performance.

The market breadth closed positive with 32 gainers and 20 losers on the floor of the Exchange.

On the gainers’ chart, FCMB and McNichols led by 10% each to close at ₦8.89 and ₦1.87 per share respectively.

Fidelity Bank followed by 9.93% to close at ₦14.95, Tantalizers gained 9.84% to close at 67k, while Flour Mill increased by 9.81% to close at ₦55.40 per share.

Conversely, Berger Paints led the losers’ chart by 9.83% to close at ₦21.10, Daar Communications trailed by 9.33% to close at 68k per share.

Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc lost 9.09% to close at 90k, Secure Electronic Technology Plc dropped 7.46% to close at 62k per share.

Honeywell Flour also declined by 5.12% to close at ₦4.63 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 18.06%.

A total of 810.43 million shares valued at ₦8.29 billion were exchanged in 10,669 deals, compared to 554.22 million shares valued at ₦10.12 billion traded in 8,670 deals reported in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Mecure led the activity chart in volume and value with 400.08 million shares valued at ₦2.78 billion.

In its market review and outlook, Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd., anticipated continuous bullish sentiment in the new week, with the market displaying resilience amid positive macro signals.

They said that this would be driven by portfolio rebalancing and strategic positioning in value-driven stocks.

According to the analysts, the recent dip in inflation and favorable quarter-end activities suggest that investor optimism may persist, creating entry opportunities for those seeking fundamentally sound investments.

“However, we advise caution as market volatility remains a key factor.