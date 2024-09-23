ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

NGX opens positive with ₦79bn profit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The market breadth closed positive with 32 gainers and 20 losers on the floor of the exchange.

NGX opens positive with N79bn profit [Punch]
NGX opens positive with N79bn profit [Punch]

Recommended articles

The All-share Index also added 0.14% or 139 points, to close at 98,386.60 points, against 98,247.99 posted on Friday.

As a result, the Year-To-Date(YTD) return increased by 31.58%

Investors’ rally in the stocks of FBN Holdings, United Bank For Africa(UBA), Fidelity Bank, alongside, Nigeria Breweries and Transnational Corporation, among other advanced equities drove the market’s positive performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The market breadth closed positive with 32 gainers and 20 losers on the floor of the Exchange.

On the gainers’ chart, FCMB and McNichols led by 10% each to close at ₦8.89 and ₦1.87 per share respectively.

Fidelity Bank followed by 9.93% to close at ₦14.95, Tantalizers gained 9.84% to close at 67k, while Flour Mill increased by 9.81% to close at ₦55.40 per share.

Conversely, Berger Paints led the losers’ chart by 9.83% to close at ₦21.10, Daar Communications trailed by 9.33% to close at 68k per share.

Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc lost 9.09% to close at 90k, Secure Electronic Technology Plc dropped 7.46% to close at 62k per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honeywell Flour also declined by 5.12% to close at ₦4.63 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 18.06%.

A total of 810.43 million shares valued at ₦8.29 billion were exchanged in 10,669 deals, compared to 554.22 million shares valued at ₦10.12 billion traded in 8,670 deals reported in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Mecure led the activity chart in volume and value with 400.08 million shares valued at ₦2.78 billion.

In its market review and outlook, Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd., anticipated continuous bullish sentiment in the new week, with the market displaying resilience amid positive macro signals.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that this would be driven by portfolio rebalancing and strategic positioning in value-driven stocks.

According to the analysts, the recent dip in inflation and favorable quarter-end activities suggest that investor optimism may persist, creating entry opportunities for those seeking fundamentally sound investments.

“However, we advise caution as market volatility remains a key factor.

“Investors should maintain a focus on quality stocks with strong growth prospects to navigate potential swings effectively, "they said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX opens positive with ₦79bn profit

NGX opens positive with ₦79bn profit

Xiaomi Nigeria to launch groundbreaking Xiaomi 14T series with LEICA camera

Xiaomi Nigeria to launch groundbreaking Xiaomi 14T series with LEICA camera

Nigeria to begin importing milk and coffee from Uganda

Nigeria to begin importing milk and coffee from Uganda

Optimising user experience with geolocation data and machine learning

Optimising user experience with geolocation data and machine learning

Instant Casino Review - Live games, cash prizes, & exclusive Juventus partnership

Instant Casino Review - Live games, cash prizes, & exclusive Juventus partnership

5 reasons to send money to Nigeria via the Profee App

5 reasons to send money to Nigeria via the Profee App

Top 10 African countries with the highest number US Green card recipients

Top 10 African countries with the highest number US Green card recipients

Emergency Response Africa, Ogun Govt launch rural maternal health transport plan

Emergency Response Africa, Ogun Govt launch rural maternal health transport plan

The Phoenix Project awards 3 young entrepreneurs with ₦4.5 million in grants

The Phoenix Project awards 3 young entrepreneurs with ₦4.5 million in grants

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Xiaomi unveils latest innovations: Redmi 14C, Redmi Pad SE 8.7, Redmi Buds 6 Series

Xiaomi unveils latest innovations: Redmi 14C, Redmi Pad SE 8.7, Redmi Buds 6 Series

The world's top 10 oldest currencies that are still in use

The world's top 10 oldest currencies that are still in use

Best 5 sweepstakes slot machines to win big

Best 5 sweepstakes slot machines to win big

Career without borders: Is Alabuga Start programme a ticket to a bright future?

Career without borders: Is Alabuga Start programme a ticket to a bright future?