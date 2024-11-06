NBC empowers youths in Kano, Anambra, Ogun, Imo & Lagos with business grants

If you have been on the streets of social media lately, particularly LinkedIn, you have probably come across a post that starts somewhat like this: “I am glad to announce…” If the owners of this post have been pressing your neck without mercy and making you ask “God when?” then this post is for you.

As you may have noticed, many of these posts are followed or preceded by inspirational commentaries on a new skill that has been learnt or observations from working on teams that have proven to be useful. But let’s face it, not everyone has these opportunities readily at their fingertips. At least that used to be the case before the Nigerian Bottling Company decided to empower several youths across Nigeria.

In what appears to be a series of activations under its #YouthEmpowered initiative, the leading consumer goods company has taken training sessions, mentorship opportunities and even business grants to young people across Kano, Anambra, Ogun, Imo, and Lagos states. These activities have been packed with so much value. But hey, don’t take our word for it, just take a quick sneak peek into what has happened with the #YouthEmpowered initiative these past few months:

Relevant Training Sessions and Mentorship Opportunities

Over the years, the Nigerian Bottling Company has shown that its goal of empowering youths in Nigeria is more than just an ambitious idea; it’s a tangible commitment to making a real impact—as at date, NBC has reached over 40,000 youths across the country.

The company has provided interactive expert-led training sessions through which participants have gained valuable skills such as optimising their LinkedIn profiles for better job prospects, understanding project management fundamentals, and honing strategic negotiation techniques. If that doesn’t sound like something you should sign up for, your future self is probably giving you the side eye right now.

The Presence of Dignitaries

What better way to start an “I am glad to announce” post on social media than stating that you met dignitaries’ people you can’t meet without appointments? Ye! At the recent #YouthEmpowered events, participants got to glean from top-tier personnel.

At the edition held at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta, for instance, the Deputy Governor of Ogun, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele was present, urging Ogun’s youth to take advantage of the opportunities offered to them by this initiative. Other distinguished guests included Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor and Deputy Director General of the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest), Ms. Sola Arobieke; the Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Dr. Adeoye David Odedeji; and the Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Youth and Sports, Honourable Olamide Lawal — who all helped make the two-day event truly inspiring.

The Director’s Business Grant

A key highlight of the training session is the Director’s Business Grant—a pitch session that allows participants to present their business ideas to judges for a chance to win a grant and other exciting prizes, all thanks to the Nigerian Bottling Company.

At the edition held at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta, Awoyemi Covenant Ibukun — an enterprising young lady who runs a livestock-rearing business was one of the winners of the grant. In addition to the cash prize, the young businesswoman also won a plot of land from one of the facilitators — an incredible leap towards her dream of expanding her business.

Asides from the grant, the events were packed with engaging teamwork presentations and fun interactive quizzes, allowing participants to win exciting NBC-branded gift items.

How can you participate?

Feeling like you’ve missed an opportunity? not to worry. The Nigerian Bottling Company is not done empowering young people with its #YouthEmpowered initiative. That’s right! This November, the #YouthEmpowered train is coming to Borno (13 & 14 November), Osun (21 & 22 November), and Oyo (26 & 27 November) pretty soon! So, mark your calendars and clear your schedules for a transformative experience that will set the tone for your success in 2025.

Oh, and don’t forget. These training sessions are absolutely free! For more updates, stay glued to the Youth Empowered Social Media Page. Who knows? the #YouthEmpowered train may just be coming to your city next.

---