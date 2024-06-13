ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

MTN leads as telcos gain new subscribers through number porting

Solomon Ekanem

MTN received 9,686 new subscribers that ported to the network between November 2023 and March 2024.

Telcos gain new subscribers through number porting [Ripples]
Telcos gain new subscribers through number porting [Ripples]

New data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have shown that MTN led the list of telecom operators that gained new subscribers through mobile number porting between October 2023 and March 2024.

Recommended articles

Mobile number portability is a feature that allows a mobile subscriber to switch to a different service provider while retaining their existing mobile number. The feature is offered by all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

The NCC data revealed that there was a slight drop in telecom subscriptions across networks, from 224,713,710 recorded in December 2023, to 219,304,281 subscriptions in March 2024.

The drop in subscriptions witnessed by telecom operators have been linked to the weak purchasing power, occasioned by the harsh economic situation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the setback, telcos still gained new subscribers through mobile number porting within the same period.

A breakdown of volume of number porting during the period:

MTN with a market share of 37.35% as at March 2024 led the telcos with the highest number of in-coming porting.

ADVERTISEMENT

As at October 2023, MTN alone received 1,925 new subscribers from other networks to its network. It had 9,686 new subscribers that ported to the network between November 2023, to March 2024.

MTN had the highest number of in-coming porting [MTN]
MTN had the highest number of in-coming porting [MTN] Pulse Nigeria

In October 2023, Airtel had 1,034 inbound subscribers that ported from other networks to its network. The network further gained 3029 subscribers from November 2023, to March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Globacom also had 132 new subscribers that ported to its network in October 2023, and gained 1,002 new subscribers from November 2023, to March 2024.

According to the NCC data, 9Mobile also gained new subscribers through mobile number porting within the same period. As at October 2023, 9Mobile had 126 new subscribers that ported to its network. 454 new subscribers were added to the network from November 2023, to March 2024.

Further breakdown of the data revealed that in October 2023, a total of 3,217 subscribers ported to various networks while a total of 15,477 subscribers ported across different networks from November 2023 to February this year, with an average of about 3,000 subscriptions per month.

The total number of porting subscribers however dropped across networks to 1,911 in March 2024.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MTN leads as telcos gain new subscribers through number porting

MTN leads as telcos gain new subscribers through number porting

Exploring Crypto day trading for beginners

Exploring Crypto day trading for beginners

OPay reaffirms prohibition of cryptocurrency, virtual assets trading on its platform

OPay reaffirms prohibition of cryptocurrency, virtual assets trading on its platform

Best Online Poker Sites Australia: Play Poker online for real money

Best Online Poker Sites Australia: Play Poker online for real money

Poultry farmers lament egg price hike amid scarcity and expensive feed

Poultry farmers lament egg price hike amid scarcity and expensive feed

Illegal loan apps change strategy as FCCPC delists 47

Illegal loan apps change strategy as FCCPC delists 47

Vesti partners Future Awards Africa to invest $250,000 in talented youth

Vesti partners Future Awards Africa to invest $250,000 in talented youth

Global economy to stabilise in 2024, but slower than pre-COVID levels - World Bank

Global economy to stabilise in 2024, but slower than pre-COVID levels - World Bank

Top 10 banks in ESG ranking for financial institutions

Top 10 banks in ESG ranking for financial institutions

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most punctual African airlines

Most punctual African airlines

money laundering

10 African countries with the highest money laundering risk

Introducing Redmi 13:108MP camera paired with fun features to unleash your creativity

Introducing Redmi 13:108MP camera paired with fun features to unleash your creativity

Unforgettable moments from 6th Hangout With The Dibia hosted by FD Naturales

Unforgettable moments from 6th edition of Hangout With The Dibia by FD Naturales