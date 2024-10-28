Lucky Block Casino 2024 - Massive bonuses, multi-crypto support & Telegram integration

Let's face it – the online casino world is crowded, and finding a platform that truly gives you what you need can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Lucky Block Casino, however, isn’t your average casino. It’s raising the bar with massive bonuses, multi-crypto support, and seamless Telegram integration. Lucky Block Casino launched with a bang, and it’s easy to see why.

From a 200% welcome bonus and 50 free spins to joining with just a tap through Telegram, this platform keeps things simple, rewarding, and a lot more fun. No more over-complicated sign-ups, no more waiting forever for withdrawals – just instant access to over 3,000 casino games and 35+ sports betting markets.

Today, we’ll look into everything Lucky Block has to offer – from bonuses to all the unique features that set it apart. Let’s get started.

Lucky Block Casino – What’s It All About?

Lucky Block kicked things off in early 2022 as a crypto lottery platform, with a goal to create a global lottery that anyone could join, all powered by blockchain.

All you needed was Lucky Block’s native token, LBLOCK, to get in the game – and the perks didn’t stop there. Token holders also got a slice of the rewards from every giveaway. It wasn’t long before Lucky Block found its place among the biggest names in crypto lotteries, even reaching a market cap of nearly $1 billion at its peak in early 2022.

Lucky Block didn't stop at being a crypto lottery. They launched the Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club, a limited-edition NFT collection of 10,000 pieces, where each NFT was essentially a golden ticket to daily $10,000 prizes. They then raised the stakes with massive giveaways, like $1 million in Bitcoin, luxury vacations, and Lamborghinis, even giving away a house.

The team behind Lucky Block wanted more than just lotteries and NFTs. They had a bigger vision – to become a go-to name in crypto gambling. That’s where the idea for Lucky Block Casino and sportsbook was born.

Whether you're into slots, blackjack, poker, or roulette, Lucky Block has thousands of games to keep you entertained. And sports fans? There are 35+ sports markets to bet on, including eSports, with plenty of pre-game, in-play, and special betting options.

To top it all off, Lucky Block partnered with Telegram and WalletConnect to enhance the overall user experience. With Telegram, players can create an account instantly—no tedious sign-up process, just a phone number, and you're good to go.

Plus, you can even play and manage deposits right from the app. WalletConnect takes the hassle out of wallet transfers, lets you connect your existing Web3 wallets like MetaMask or Coinbase and make deposits or withdrawals at the click of a button.

No more copy-pasting wallet addresses or worrying about typos—it’s faster, more secure, and honestly, just makes life easier.

Lucky Block Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Let's take a look at the bonus offers that Lucky Block has lined up for 2024.

Welcome Bonus

Lucky Block rolls out the red carpet for new players with a 200% matched first deposit bonus, plus 50 free spins on the popular slot game Wanted Dead or a Wild.

The bonus is paid out in ten installments, and all you need is a minimum deposit of $20 (or its crypto/fiat equivalent). The bonus match goes up to a maximum of $10,000 from a maximum deposit of $5,000.

Not many Bitcoin betting sites come close to offering something as generous as this. Just register a new account and make a first deposit between $20 and $5,000, and you're in. Once you've wagered your initial deposit six times, Lucky Block releases 10% of the bonus—and yes, the free spins are included, too.

Keep in mind, your first deposit has to be made within 30 days of registering. The wagering requirements also depend on which game category you choose, so be sure to check out the Lucky Block website for all the details.

Lucky Block Loyalty Program

Lucky Block has launched its loyalty program, so you can convert their gameplay into exciting rewards. It's simple: the more you bet, the more points you rack up, which translates into bigger perks. Here's how it works:

Slots: Earn 3 points for every $1 wagered

Sports Betting: Earn 6 points for every $1 wagered

All Other Games: Earn 2 points for every $1 wagered

The program features 11 loyalty levels, from Rookie all the way up to Legend. As you progress through the levels, you unlock even greater rewards, such as Lucky Block free spins, super spins, mega spins, and exclusive poker rakeback deals.

Lucky Block VIP Club

The Lucky Block VIP Club is a special invite-only program for dedicated players. To join, you need to level up through the loyalty program, and once you hit Level 6, you’ll receive an exclusive invitation.

The VIP perks are well worth it: up to 20% cashback weekly, improved rakeback offers, a dedicated account manager for personalized support, and exclusive access to VIP-only poker tournaments and special rewards.

Currently, there aren't any specific bonus codes available for players in the VIP Club, but the perks more than make up for it

Lucky Block Casino Promo Codes

No need to hunt around for promo codes—Lucky Block makes it easy. New players are automatically enrolled in the 200% bonus and 50 free spins offer when they sign up and deposit at least $20 or equivalent. Simple as that.

Lucky Block No Deposit Bonus

At the moment, Lucky Block doesn’t offer a no deposit bonus or any related promo codes. Players need to deposit and wager to qualify for cashback. It’s possible that no deposit bonuses might come in the future, but for now, you’ll need to make a deposit to get started.

Lucky Block Casino Games

Here, we'll take a closer look at the variety of games available at Lucky Block Casino.

Slots

Lucky Block Casino boasts an impressive collection of over 4,400 slot games—one of the largest selections you’ll find in any online casino.

From three-reel classics to megaways and jackpot slots, there's something here for every type of player. You’ll even find plenty of themed slots inspired by TV shows and movies.

With so many titles, picking the right one might feel overwhelming. To help out, here’s a look at some of the most popular slot games available at Lucky Block:

Piggy Riches Megaways

Powered by Red Tiger, Piggy Riches Megaways offers a luxury-themed experience with a unique 6×7 grid layout. With over 117,000 possible paylines and a maximum payout of 10,000x your stake, it's no wonder this game is so popular.

Land three scatter symbols to win up to 22 free spins, complete with a 10x multiplier. Add in the chance to land mega wilds for even bigger multipliers, and you’re in for an exciting ride.

Wanted Dead or a Wild

New players at Lucky Block get 50 free spins on this Hacksaw Gaming slot as part of their welcome bonus. With a 5×5 grid layout and 15 paylines, this high-volatility slot boasts a maximum payout of 12,500x your stake.

The game features three unique bonus options, with multipliers ranging from 80x to 400x, depending on the feature you choose. The minimum bet starts at $0.20, making it accessible for all players.

Dead or Alive 2

This NetEnt slot is a high-volatility favorite with an RTP of 96.82%. Dead or Alive 2 features a classic 5×3 layout with nine paylines, offering several bonus features, including wild symbols and re-triggerable free spins.

A single spin can lead to a maximum payout of 100,000x your stake, which makes it a thrilling choice for those chasing big wins.

Money Train 3

Money Train 3, developed by Relax Gaming, is perfect for those who love bonus buy slots. With bets ranging from €0.10 to €10, the game allows players to purchase access to the bonus rounds.

Money Train 3’s maximum payout is 100,000x your stake, though the RTP sits at 94%. The game offers several bonus buy options, giving players different levels of entry for big wins.

Starburst XXXtreme

Starburst XXXtreme is a crowd-pleaser at Lucky Block. The game features a 5×3 grid and nine paylines, with an RTP of 96.26%.

It’s known for its high volatility, meaning players can win up to 200,000x their stake.

Table Games

Lucky Block Casino doesn’t disappoint when it comes to classic table games. From blackjack, roulette, and baccarat to craps, you’ll find all the staples here.

Whether you enjoy VIP blackjack, Lightning Roulette, or other unique versions, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Lucky Block also offers video poker options, such as Joker Poker and Turbo Poker, catering to players of all levels.

Live Dealer Games

If you prefer the real casino atmosphere, Lucky Block’s live dealer games have you covered.

Tables are open 24/7, and you can join various stakes—whether you want to keep things low or go big in a VIP setting. Most live dealer games are powered by Pragmatic Play and Evolution, ensuring a fair and high-quality experience.

Lucky Block Plinko

Lucky Block is also home to one of the most exciting Plinko gambling experiences out there. Players drop a virtual chip down the pegged board, hoping to land on the highest multiplier, ranging from 0x to 1,000x.

The minimum bet is just $0.10, while the max is $100, with a top payout of $10,000 and a solid RTP of 97%. Plinko bets count toward the Lucky Block promo, making it easy to jump in and start playing.

Lucky Block Aviator Game

One of the standout options at Lucky Block is the Aviator crash game. This provably fair game lets you take your chances on a flight, with the multiplier climbing higher the longer you stay in.

Cash out too soon, and you might miss the big win—but wait too long, and you could lose it all. It’s a high-risk, high-reward game that is perfect for thrill-seekers.

Lucky Block – Sports Betting

Lucky Block doesn’t just offer casino games; it also has a comprehensive sportsbook packed with thousands of pre-game and live markets across more than 35 sports.

Let's break down everything you need to know about sports betting at Lucky Block.

Sports and Markets Available

Lucky Block covers all major US leagues, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. Beyond that, it also offers betting on domestic soccer leagues around the world, rugby, motorsports, boxing, golf, tennis, and many others.

For fans of eSports, Lucky Block ranks among the best in the business. You can place bets on popular games like League of Legends, FIFA, and Counter-Strike, and even bet on major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

To add more excitement, Lucky Block offers live sports betting on most matches, allowing players to enjoy prop bets, create parlays, and make multi-part bets for bigger potential payouts.

Odds and Providers

Lucky Block’s odds are powered by trusted names in the industry. Most of the odds come from BetRadar, while eSports odds are provided by BetGenius and Oddin, and player props by Digital Sports Tech.

Using reliable bet-making services means that Lucky Block offers competitive, trustworthy odds—similar to many well-established sportsbooks in the industry.

Lucky Block Casino - Withdrawals

When it comes to withdrawals, Lucky Block makes withdrawals simple and fast, so you can access your funds without delays. You can deposit with fiat currencies and crypto, though most players prefer using crypto.

Deposits can be made using several popular networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, Cardano, Tron, BNB, and Ripple.

Lucky Block doesn’t charge any deposit fees, but keep in mind that blockchain GAS fees may apply when transferring funds from your private wallet.

Withdrawals are equally hassle-free. Once you want to pull out your funds, payouts are processed instantly, with funds typically available in just a few minutes, depending on the blockchain network.

Even better, Lucky Block has no maximum withdrawal limit, and they don’t charge any transaction fees, making it easy to access your winnings whenever you need them.

Final Words – Is Lucky Block the #1 Blockchain Casino Out There?

So, is Lucky Block really the top blockchain casino out there? Well, it certainly makes a strong case.

With a huge variety of games, a sportsbook packed with options, fast payouts, and a growing loyalty program, Lucky Block is clearly aiming to set itself apart from the competition.

The seamless experience—from simple sign-ups to instant withdrawals—combined with reliable crypto support and competitive odds, makes it an appealing choice for both casual players and high rollers.

The addition of partnerships like Telegram and WalletConnect further elevates the user experience, making it incredibly easy for players to jump in and start enjoying everything Lucky Block has to offer.

While it's hard to crown any single casino as the absolute best, Lucky Block's mix of features, bonuses, and top-notch customer service certainly put it among the top 3.

---